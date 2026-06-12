Editor's Review EU and Equity Group Foundation have announced a partnership that will see 100 Kenyan students secure placements in European universities each year.

European Union (EU) and Equity Group Foundation have announced a partnership that will see 100 Kenyan students secure placements in European universities each year for master's degree programmes.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, June 11, the collaboration was formalized through a cooperation agreement signed by EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger and Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman James Mwangi.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala and Science, Research and Innovation Principal Secretary Shaukat Abdulrazak.

Under the agreement, the EU and Equity Group Foundation will work together to increase awareness of European education opportunities among scholars enrolled in the Equity Leaders Program.

The programme will establish a structured pathway through which 100 Equity scholars will annually pursue master's degree programmes in Europe.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ambassador Geiger highlighted the shared goals that underpin the partnership.

"The Equity Group Foundation, through its Wings to Fly and Equity Leaders Program is an ideal partner for us, with our shared objectives of promoting access to quality education, holistic development and intercultural exchanges as a key driver of growth and human capital development," she said.

Mwangi said the initiative marks another step in Equity's efforts to expand educational opportunities beyond traditional destinations and prepare students for a global future.

"While our initial model focused on supporting students through public universities and structured internships, we are now deliberately diversifying global pathways for our scholars. This partnership builds on that journey. It is inspired by the need to broaden access beyond traditional destinations and create truly global opportunities," he stated.

File image of the signing ceremony

Mwangi further emphasized that education goes beyond academic qualifications and plays a critical role in building international networks and leadership capacity.

"We view education not only as academic advancement but as a bridge to global networks, ideas, and leadership. These connections, across continents, institutions, and people, are what produce globally competitive leaders capable of transforming societies.

"In a world that is resetting and seeking new leadership, this partnership represents a bold step toward building human connections that unite Africa and Europe through shared knowledge, opportunity, and purpose," he added.

Welcoming the agreement, Inyangala said partnerships between Kenyan institutions and international education organizations continue to strengthen higher learning, research, and innovation in the country.

"Partnerships such as this create invaluable opportunities for our students, researchers and academics to access world-class education, advanced research, and international exposure. They also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and emerging technologies, enabling us to continuously strengthen our institutions and enrich our curricula to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

"As the State Department for Higher Education, we are fully committed to creating an enabling environment that will accelerate the realization of the objectives outlined in this MoU and ensure that more Kenyan scholars benefit from global learning opportunities," she noted.

Meanwhile, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has announced industrial attachment opportunities, inviting students to submit their applications.

In an announcement on Thursday, June 11, CLE said the attachment program will run for a maximum period of three months, beginning in August and ending in October 2026.

The council is offering a total of four positions under the program, including two opportunities for students pursuing Information Science and two opportunities for those studying Archives and Records Management.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be available full-time for the entire three-month duration of the attachment period.

They must also be continuing students enrolled in either a Degree or Diploma program in the specified fields from accredited institutions.

In addition, candidates are required to present a valid introduction letter from their learning institution confirming their status and attachment requirement.

Applicants must also have valid personal accident insurance covering the full duration of the attachment, as part of the eligibility requirements set by the Council.