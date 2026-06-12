Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has cautioned contractors over fake Intention to Award Letters and Letters of Award being issued by fraudsters.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has cautioned contractors over fake Intention to Award Letters and Letters of Award being issued by fraudsters.

In a public notice on Friday, June 12, KeRRA said the fake documents are intended to mislead and defraud unsuspecting contractors.

“The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify contractors that fake Intention to Award Letters and Letters of Award are being issued by conmen seeking to exploit unsuspecting contractors. These fake documents are intended to mislead and defraud,” read the notice.

The authority clarified that all official Intention to Award Letters and Award Letters are only issued at its offices.

KeRRA urged contractors to always verify the authenticity of any communication before taking action.

File image of KeRRA Director General Jackson Magondu.

“Please note that all official Intention to Award letters and Award Letters are only issued at the respective KeRRA offices.

“Always verify the authenticity of any communication through the proper channels before taking action,” stated KeRRA.

Further, the authority said it has forwarded suspicious phone numbers of fraudsters and related information to relevant security agencies for investigations.

KeRRA also called on contractors to report any suspicious activity to the authority.

“The authority has forwarded suspicious numbers to the relevant authorities for investigation. Stay vigilant. Protect your business. Report any suspicious activity immediately,” the authority added.

The notice comes months after KeRRA warned members of the public about fraudulent interview appointment letters circulating among job seekers.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, KeRRA cautioned that the letters are part of a scam targeting unsuspecting applicants.

"The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify the public about fake letters that falsely claim applicants have been shortlisted for interviews and require payment in advance," the statement read.

KeRRA clarified that it does not charge any fees at any stage of its recruitment process and urged the public to remain vigilant.

It added that all official communication is only made through its verified channels, including its website, social media platforms, telephone, and official email.

KeRRA called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities linked to the scam.