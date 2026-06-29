Editor's Review Ruto disclosed that the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System, worth Ksh44.9 billion, would be implemented in three phases.

On Monday, June 29, President William Ruto revealed that his government was keen on implementing the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System to improve urban mobility.

Ruto explained that while improving road infrastructure by building roads and flyovers systematically removed bottlenecks that constrained movement in Nairobi, twenty-first-century cities needed to move intelligently.

He disclosed that the Nairobi Intelligent Transport System, worth Ksh44.9 billion, would be implemented in three phases.

"The first phase, covering 25 signalised junctions and a modern Traffic Management Centre, is valued at $61 million (Ksh7.9 billion) and is already under construction," Ruto revealed.

The President added that the second phase will expand the system to 60 additional junctions through an investment of $100 million (Ksh13 billion), while the third phase, valued at $183.9 million (KSh24 billion), will extend intelligent traffic management to another 125 junctions.

"Upon completion, more than 210 junctions across Nairobi will operate through a coordinated, real-time traffic management system that optimises traffic flow, improves road safety, and significantly reduces travel time," he added.

A file photo of President William Ruto commissioning the Ngong Road Flyover.



Ruto confirmed that his administration had set aside Ksh30 billion for the dualing of the 23.5-kilometre Kiambu Road corridor from Muthaiga to Kiambu, and its bypasses.

He explained that the dualing of the road would unlock the movement of people and goods, while opening Nairobi's northern metropolitan region to greater investment, housing and commercial development.

The Head of State confirmed that the State House Road was being upgraded through aksh1.6 billion investment to modernise the strategic transport corridor.

He added that under the Nairobi Urban Regeneration Programme, 729 kilometres of urban roads were under routine maintenance.

The President further disclosed that he had allocated Ksh2 billion to address the drainage menace in Nairobi ahead of the El Niño rainfall.

He explained that the funds would be used for a Drainage Improvement Programme that will reduce flooding and protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall.

His sentiments came amid concern over the national and county governments' preparedness for the predicted heavy rainfall during the El Niño, given the flooding experienced in Nairobi County in recent rainy seasons.

The county has often been plagued by flooding, which has not only caused loss of lives but also damage to property and the displacement of residents.