Editor's Review UCC has announced that consultations are underway with government stakeholders following the suspension of several media outlets operated by Nation Media Group in Uganda.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced that consultations are underway with government stakeholders following the suspension of several media outlets operated by Nation Media Group in Uganda.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, the communications regulator acknowledged the situation that resulted in the broadcaster's television and radio stations going off air.

UCC said it was aware of the circumstances surrounding the disruption of the media outlets.

"The Uganda Communications Commission has noted the circumstances that have led to the Nation Media Groups outlets, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, and KFM, going off air," the statement read.

UCC said it had already initiated engagements with relevant government agencies to establish the facts surrounding the matter and determine the way forward.

"Consultations have begun with the relevant government stakeholders to obtain verified information. The Commission urges the public to remain calm and allow these consultations to proceed," the statement added.

File image of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director George Thembo

Sunday morning, the Ugandan military surrounded the premises of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor following a shutdown order by General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

The security operation against the two media platforms began shortly after midnight.

The Ugandan soldiers repoblocked journalists working in the media stations from entering or leaving the premises.

This comes after Muhoozi announced that President Yoweri Museveni approved the shutdown of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

"Mzee has approved my plan to close both NTV and Monitor. We are moving immediately," Muhoozi wrote on his X account.

In another post on Sunday morning, Muhoozi confirmed the two outlets have been shut down, emphasizing that NTV and the Daily Monitor will not reopen without his permission.

"NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today. Both NTV and Monitor will not reopen without my permission," he said.

NTV Uganda also confirmed that the Ugandan military surrounded its premises after Muhoozi’s orders.

"Military lays siege to Daily Monitor, NTV after Gen Muhoozi orders shutdown," said NTV Uganda.

NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor newspaper are owned by the Nation Media Group (NMG).

In 2013 Ugandan police officers raided the Daily Monitor following a publication of a letter linking government officials to a succession plan.