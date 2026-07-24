Editor's Review Kenya has recorded an increase in tourist arrivals ahead of the peak travel season.

Kenya has recorded an increase in tourist arrivals ahead of the peak travel season.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said more than 20,000 visitors arrived through Mombasa alone over the past week.

CS Miano noted that the increase in the number of tourists arriving in the country is a major boost to the hotel industry and businesses that depend on tourism.

“Over the past week, we have recorded impressive activity across our primary entry points, with Mombasa leading the surge by greeting more than 20,000 visitors.

“This influx provides a major boost to our local hotel industry, coastal excursions, and regional businesses,” said CS Miano.

File image of tourists arriving in Kenya.

The Tourism CS also said the influx of travelers to Kenya demonstrates the country’s growing appeal as a global travel destination.

“The steady arrival of domestic, regional, transit, and international travelers well in advance of our high season highlights Kenya’s expanding global allure and the solid strength of our tourism trade,” Miano stated.

The Tourism CS encouraged tourists to experience Kenya's rich cultural heritage by sampling local cuisine.

CS Miano further urged tourists to explore the country's historical and cultural attractions.

“Beyond the local cuisine, take time to appreciate the historic Swahili architecture of Old Town Mombasa and Lamu, or immerse yourself in the music, art, and timeless customs of our diverse communities,” she stated.

Miano also highlighted Kenya’s top tourism destinations, including the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Great Rift Valley lakes, Amboseli National Park and Mt Kenya.

“To all our visitors and those traveling across Kenya this season: Welcome home to Magical Kenya,” CS Miano added.

This comes days after the State Department for Tourism criticised recent remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya over alleged insecurity incidents.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said such remarks risk undermining efforts to strengthen Kenya’s global image through branding, marketing and destination promotion initiatives.

"These remarks are unfortunate and irresponsible. They undermine the concerted efforts by the Government and stakeholders across the tourism value chain to strengthen our tourism sector through carefully designed branding, marketing, and destination promotion initiatives.

"Through these sustained efforts, Kenya welcomed approximately 2.7 million international visitors last year. We are firmly on course to achieve the target of five million international arrivals by 2028," the statement read.

The State Department for Tourism said the sector remains a major contributor to Kenya’s economy, supporting millions of jobs and generating significant revenue across various industries.