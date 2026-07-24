Editor's Review Kenya School of Government has announced 38 job opportunities for Kenyans

The Kenya School of Government (KSG) has announced 38 job opportunities for qualified Kenyans.

In an employment advertisement, the institution invited qualified candidates to apply for the vacancies across various departments.

The advertised positions extend across management, finance, hospitality, human resource, information and communication technology, supply chain, security and technical roles.

"Interested candidates can access detailed information about specific positions, the role profiles, qualifications and experience requirements detailed on our website," read part of the advert.

Among the vacancies advertised are the positions of General Manager, Manager Sales & Marketing, Manager Facilities Management & Maintenance, Manager Hospitality Services, Manager Internal Audit, Assistant Manager Finance and Assistant Manager Supply Chain Management.

KSG is also seeking to recruit Principal Hospitality Assistants, Principal Information Communication Technology Officers, Senior Accountants, Senior Chefs, Senior Hospitality Officers, Senior Internal Auditors, Senior Sales & Marketing Officers and Senior Security Officers.

Other vacancies include Accountant I and II, Hospitality Officer I, Cook I, Human Resource Management Officer II, ICT Assistant II, Laundry Operator, Waiter I, Hotel Attendant I, Driver III, Kitchen Attendant III, Housekeeper III, Swimming Pool Attendant III, Public Area Attendant I, and Artisan positions in refrigeration and air conditioning, animation, electrical and plumbing.

File image of the KSG advertisement

How to Apply

Interested candidates have been directed to submit their applications through https://jobapplications.ke where details of the vacancies and application requirements are available.

Applicants are required to indicate the position they are applying for and upload the necessary documents, including an application letter, curriculum vitae, certificates and testimonials.

The institution said only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and warned that canvassing would result in automatic disqualification.

It also described itself as an equal opportunity employer, adding:

"Our client is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity and gender equality. Minorities, women and persons with disabilities are therefore encouraged to apply."