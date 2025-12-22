Editor's Review Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has explained the absence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from the Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County.

Speaking during the event on Monday, December 22, Ruku stated that he had been sent by the Deputy President, who was not feeling well, to formally convey his message to residents and assure them of his continued presence and support.

"I have been sent by the Deputy President, who is not feeling very well. He told me that when I arrive, I should convey his greetings to the people of Baringo, and he has also sent me with a lot of money to buy Christmas goats.

"Therefore, if you see that the Deputy President is not here, he has sent me and he is fully with you," he said.





Elsewhere, earlier in the month, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has moved to clarify circulating claims regarding the condition of Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, Wetang’ula explained that the MP had been hospitalised in Nairobi for an extended period before doctors advised that he be transferred to India for specialised treatment.

"I want to inform the house that the Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, the member for Kwanza, is unwell. He was in Nairobi Hospital for about a month, and the doctors recommended that we take him to India," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that he had personally spoken to the MP recently and that parliamentary officials had also made contact, stressing that Wanyonyi is alive and responding positively to treatment.

He stated that the clarification was necessary to counter malicious rumours circulating in the MP’s constituency.

"Yesterday, I had a conference call with him, and this morning the clerk did the same. I’m saying this because I want to send a message to the evil rumour mongers out there in his constituency that he passed on, and we are holding on to information maliciously.

"He has not passed on; he’s in a hospital in India and responding well to treatment," he added.