Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement from Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his recent remarks regarding the death of former Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla.

In a statement on Monday, December 22, the outspoken senator accused Kalonzo of desperation and dragging the Kenya Defence Forces into ‘cheap politics of popularity contest,’ describing the opposition leader's comments as an insult to grieving families.

"Kalonzo has become inherently desperate that he wants to drag the Kenya Defence Forces into the cheap politics of a popularity contest and an insult to the grieving families," Cherargei said.

He demanded that the DCI ensure Kalonzo records a statement and is held accountable for what he termed ‘reckless statements meant to incite the public courtesy of misinformation and disinformation.’

The senator defended the military's handling of the matter, noting that the KDF had tabled a comprehensive report that addressed the causes of the incident and the way forward.

Cherargei suggested that instead of making controversial statements, Kalonzo should use his energy to advocate for increased funding for the Kenya Defence Forces and police to modernize their aircraft fleet.

"To use his energy very well, Kalonzo should be advocating in Parliament to allocate more funds to KDF and police aircrafts to be modernised because most of them are flying death traps!!" he stated.

File image of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

The senator's statement comes after Kalonzo Musyoka reiterated his position that General Ogolla's death was not accidental during an interview on Sunday, December 21.

The Wiper leader questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly why the Commander of the Kenya Defence Forces would be transported in what he described as an aging aircraft to inspect a school project in a region prone to banditry.

"I maintain General Ogolla was taken out. Because how do you fly the commander of the Kenya Defence Forces in an 80-year-old aircraft to go and inspect a primary school, which was under construction in a bandit-invested area?" Kalonzo posed.

The opposition leader also warned President William Ruto against interfering with military protocols, explicitly mentioning the Tonje rules that govern succession within the armed forces.

"We have a very professional army. Indeed, I hold the view that please, William Ruto, mess around with everything else, but don't mess around with Tonje rules, which govern succession in the military. Of course, I know the attempts to do certain things," he added.

General Ogolla died in a military helicopter crash in April 2024, in the Elgeyo Marakwet area of Kenya.