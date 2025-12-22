Editor's Review The MP challenged Gachagua and his allies to shift their focus to development agendas.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for what he termed as the continued promotion of divisive politics, particularly over references to the 2007 Kiambaa church incident.

Speaking during the Baringo Cultural Festival on Monday, December 22, Sudi accused Gachagua of spreading violence and dwelling on the past instead of focusing on development issues.

"That Wamunyoro is still spreading violence. I have heard him talk about the Kiambaa church. I want to tell him and his team to stop telling us about the past. Things like who fought who, who burnt who," Sudi stated.

The vocal legislator challenged Gachagua and his allies to shift their focus to development agendas rather than historical grievances, urging them to present concrete plans for the country's progress.

"Show us your development plans. If President Ruto promises several kilometres of road, tell us what you plan to develop. We want peaceful politics," he added.

Sudi praised the current administration's efforts in restoring peace in Baringo County, a region that has historically been plagued by banditry and insecurity.

He noted that the persistent conflicts in the area had spanned multiple administrations without resolution.

"We are so used to bad news of people fighting and killing each other here in Baringo, but today we are here to celebrate a festival and we thank President William Ruto, and we thank the Lord for it," the MP said.

He emphasized the significant progress made in addressing the longstanding security challenges that had affected the region for decades.

"These fights with banditry here in Baringo have been here since during Moi's time, Kibaki's time, Uhuru's time. And I was worried even in Ruto's time it would not be resolved. But now people are living in their homes, schools are open and children are going to school, so let's continue maintaining peace," Sudi stated.

Sudi's remarks come in response to recent statements by Gachagua, who has been vocal in his criticism of President William Ruto's administration since his impeachment as Deputy President.

In late November 2025, the former Deputy President condemned a police action involving the use of teargas at PCEA Kariobangi North Church during a thanksgiving service.

The event, held on Sunday, November 30, was organized to celebrate the victory of David Warui, who had won a Member of County Assembly seat in a by-election concluded on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Gachagua attributed the incident to President Ruto, drawing parallels with previous controversial events. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he made reference to historical incidents, including the 2007/08 post-election violence.

"Mr Githinji, what is your obsession with attacking children in the church of Christ? In 2007/08, you burned kikuyu children and women in the Kiambaa church. The other Day, as Deputy President, you tear-gassed innocent pupils along Langata Road when they were defending their land. Today you sent police and goons to attack children in the Kariobangi PCEA church! Is it a ritual or what is it?" Gachagua wrote.