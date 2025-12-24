Editor's Review At least eight people are feared dead and several others seriously injured following a horrific road accident involving a matatu and a trailer along the Eldoret–Webuye highway.

At least eight people have died and several others seriously injured following a horrific road accident involving a matatu and a trailer along the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night, December 23, in Lugari, Kakamega County, plunging the area into shock and renewing concerns over nighttime road safety on the highway.

The accident took place near Mukhonje trading centre after a 14-seater matatu travelling from Eldoret reportedly lost control at high speed and rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer that was ferrying fertiliser.

Preliminary accounts indicate that the trailer had been parked beside the road after developing mechanical problems.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that seven passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Seven other occupants sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Witnesses said the matatu veered off its lane as the driver attempted to overtake other vehicles before crashing into the parked truck.

The impact left the matatu extensively damaged, with shattered windows, broken seats, a destroyed windscreen and deflated tyres.

In the aftermath of the collision, the trailer driver reportedly fled the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt.

Videos and photographs circulating widely on social media captured the severity of the wreckage, drawing public attention to the dangers posed by stalled heavy vehicles on major highways.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, especially at night, and called on truck drivers to ensure proper warning signs are placed on the road in the event of breakdowns.

The accident comes days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a warning to drivers, mechanics, and fleet operators against tampering with speed limiters.

In a notice on Friday, December 19, NTSA noted that speed limiters are essential safety devices and warned all parties involved in vehicle operation and maintenance to uphold their responsibility to protect road users.

"Never tamper with the speed limiter; speed limiters are critical safety features installed in public service vehicles and commercial vehicles. Fleet operators, drivers and mechanics must prioritize the safety of Kenyans," the notice read.

NTSA further cautioned that interfering with speed limiters is a criminal offence and directly endangers not only vehicle occupants but also other road users.

"Tampering with, disabling, or bypassing a speed limiter is not only against the law but also compromises the safety of the driver, passengers and other road users," the notice added.