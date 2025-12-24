Editor's Review Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of a 60-year-old woman whose disappearance was initially reported as a missing person case in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, who has been identified as the deceased’s son, was tracked down following forensic-led investigations.

The killing of Millicent Wahura Mwangi has shocked residents of Nyandarua Central Sub-County, with investigators revealing that the case took a grim turn days after she was reported missing.

"What was first reported at Olkalou Police Station as a missing person case soon took a grim twist after preliminary findings pointed to foul play. Three days later, on November 14, 2025, passers-by at Rumathi village, about 37 kilometres away from Olkalou, along the Malewa-Kipipiri road, stumbled upon a female torso stuffed in a sack, clad in a whitish blouse with blue and black stripes, and dumped by the roadside," the statement read.

According to detectives, police officers responded immediately and began efforts to recover the remaining body parts, though those attempts were unsuccessful.

"Police officers from Kipipiri Police Station rushed to the scene, meticulously documented it, and mounted a search for the missing body parts, but the effort bore no fruit. The torso was moved to JM Kariuki Memorial Funeral Home for preservation, identification, and autopsy," the statement added.

Investigators further stated that the family was informed of the discovery, leading to a painful confirmation of the victim’s identity.

"With the case now confirmed as murder, detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Unit took over the probe, and working jointly with Nyandarua Central Sub-County detectives, a painstaking manhunt was launched for the culprit," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect Benson Maina

According to the DCI, through forensic intelligence, detectives were able to narrow down on a key suspect linked to the crime.

"Through forensic intelligence, investigators trailed down and arrested the prime suspect, Benson Maina Mwangi, the deceased’s second-born son, on November 20, 2025, at his hideout in Kamulu," the statement continued.

The suspect was subsequently arraigned in court, where investigators sought additional time to complete their inquiries. He remains in custody pending further mention of the case.

Detectives later returned to the field alongside forensic experts to recover items believed to have been used or disposed of after the killing.

"Yesterday, December 23, 2025, homicide detectives and forensic experts conducted a scene re-enactment exercise. Guided by the suspect, the team proceeded to River Malewa in Nyandarua Central, where an underwater search led to the recovery of crucial exhibits, among them a machete believed to be the murder weapon, a bedsheet, a blanket, and other items the suspect disposed of after killing his mother," the statement concluded.

