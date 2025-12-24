Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory for motorists using the Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, KeNHA said the route is experiencing a surge in traffic volumes, resulting in huge snarl-ups.

The authority advised motorists to alternatively use the Thika – Magumu – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; Flyover – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; and Naivasha – Njabini – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru routes.

Other alternative routes include Gilgil – Olkalou – Dundori – Lanet – Nakuru; Nakuru – Kampi ya Moto – Eldama Ravine – Makutano; Nakuru – Njoro – Mau Summit; and Ngong – Suswa – Narok – Mau Narok – Nakuru.

KeNHA urged motorists to exercise caution and observe lane discipline to avoid traffic congestion.

File image of traffic along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

“Motorists travelling along these corridors are advised to exercise caution and strictly observe lane discipline to ensure smooth traffic flow and to prevent congestion and accidents,” KeNHA stated.

Further, the authority said police officers and traffic marshals have been deployed to manage traffic.

“KeNHA, in collaboration with the National Police Service, continues to manage traffic along these routes.

“However, cooperation and responsible conduct of all road users remain critical to ensuring safe and timely journeys,” KeNHA added.

This comes after the Long-Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) announced a huge traffic snarl-up along Nakuru-Mau Summit and Rironi-Mai Mahiu routes.

In a statement, LoDDCA said the traffic along the Nakuru Mau Summit road was caused by an accident involving a trailer.

“Traffic is not moving in both directions at Salgaa. A trailer has overturned and blocked the road at Sachangwan. Please use alternative routes,” LoDDCA stated.

The Rironi-MAU Summit highway is experiencing a huge traffic as many Kenyans are travelling up country for the Christmas festivities.

On December 21, KeNHA issued a public advisory outlining several measures aimed at ensuring smooth travel.

“In a bid to realize smooth travels, the Authority wishes to guide the public as flows: All road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance so as to allow adequate travel time, and strictly adhere to all traffic rules and regulations; Motorists should take advantage of alternative routes, whenever they are available, to avoid congestion; and Motorists are urged to observe posted speed limits and avoid speeding," KeNHA stated.

KeNHA also highlighted specific responsibilities for motorists and public service vehicle operators, urging discipline on the roads, compliance with traffic signage, and strict observance of safety and capacity rules, while emphasising the importance of driver fitness and sobriety.

"Motorists are encouraged to observe and obey traffic signs, maintain lane discipline, avoid overlapping, and reckless overtaking; Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators and drivers are reminded to adhere to approved passenger capacity limits, and observe designated pick-up and drop-off points, pack trucks on the designated truck pack; and All drivers should be well-rested before embarking on their journeys, and remain sober and fit to drive at all times," the statement further read.