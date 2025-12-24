Editor's Review Oburu made a strong appeal to all ODM members and supporters to remain calm and united.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has called for unity and discipline among party members as he assumes leadership following his recent appointment as Party Leader.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, Dr. Oburu made a strong appeal to all ODM members and supporters to remain calm, united, and focused during this transition period.

"This is not a moment for division, but for discipline and cohesion," he emphasized, urging party faithful to honor Baba's legacy by strengthening the party, respecting democratic institutions, and engaging in peaceful, constructive politics.

The new party leader paid tribute to the late Raila Odinga, noting that a commitment to the greater good of Kenya defined his life.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, constitutionalism, devolution, and the dignity of the ordinary mwananchi shaped our democratic journey and inspired generations. While his physical presence is no longer with us, his ideals remain firmly rooted in our national conscience," Dr. Oburu stated.

As Party Leader, he pledged to serve with integrity, humility, and unwavering commitment to the interests of the Kenyan people.

"Together, we shall continue the journey towards a just, united, and prosperous Kenya," he declared.

Extending his message beyond party lines, Dr. Oburu reached out to all Kenyans, regardless of their political affiliation, offering a hand of unity as the nation marked the Christmas season.

He urged citizens to reach out to those in need, the vulnerable, the grieving, and the less fortunate, calling for shared values that bind Kenyans as one people.

"Let us share what we have, forgive where there has been division, and recommit ourselves to the values of love, peace, and solidarity that bind us as one people. The true spirit of Christmas calls upon us to place humanity above self, and unity above discord," he said.

He concluded his statement by wishing all Kenyans and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Peaceful, and Prosperous New Year.