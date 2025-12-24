Editor's Review 42 drivers have been arrested, and 418 vehicles have been flagged as non-compliant.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified its road safety enforcement operations following a wave of fatal traffic crashes reported across multiple counties during the festive season.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, NTSA confirmed that fatal road accidents have been recorded in various parts of the country, including Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Narok, Kisii, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu Counties.

The authority disclosed that on December 23 alone, 16 crashes were recorded, resulting in 25 lives lost.

The breakdown of casualties showed that pedestrians bore the brunt of the accidents with 11 deaths, followed by passengers who accounted for eight fatalities, motorcyclists with five deaths, pillion passengers with three, and one driver.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," NTSA stated, reaffirming its commitment to road safety during the festive season.

NTSA revealed that multi-agency compliance checks conducted over the past four days have identified 1,702 violations involving commercial, public service, and private vehicles.

The authority has deployed all available resources and is implementing every necessary measure to safeguard lives on the roads.

The main violations recorded include absence or malfunctioning speed limiters, drunken driving, operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, carrying excess passengers, contravening insurance and vehicle tax class requirements, and operating without a Road Service Licence.

Additionally, 42 drivers have been arrested, and 418 vehicles have been flagged as non-compliant during the enforcement operations.

As enforcement initiatives intensify, NTSA has urged all road users to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules.

"We urge drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists to exercise extreme caution, use the road responsibly, and strictly adhere to traffic rules," the authority stated.

The statistics come against the backdrop of a particularly horrific incident that occurred on Tuesday night along the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

A matatu collided with a stationary trailer near Mukhonje trading centre in Lugari, Kakamega County, claiming eight lives and leaving several others with serious injuries.

According to Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud, the 14-seater matatu travelling from Eldoret lost control at high speed and crashed into the rear of a parked trailer carrying fertiliser. The trailer had reportedly broken down and was stationed beside the road.

Seven passengers died instantly at the scene, while an eighth victim succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Seven others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to nearby medical facilities.

Eyewitness accounts suggested the matatu driver was attempting to overtake other vehicles when the vehicle veered off its lane, leading to the fatal collision. The crash left the matatu extensively damaged, and the trailer driver fled the scene, prompting a police manhunt.