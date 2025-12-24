Editor's Review Thousands of residents converged at the governor's home for a gift-giving session.

Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma is under pressure after victims of a deadly stampede at his residence during a Christmas food distribution exercise demanded that the county government take responsibility and compensate affected families.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on the morning of December 23 when thousands of residents converged at the governor's home for a gift-giving session, resulting in a chaotic stampede that claimed a life and left several others injured.

An eyewitness who was present at the scene recounted the harrowing events that unfolded from early morning.

"It was 6:00 am, and people were going out to get Christmas. What shocked me was that last year, people were gathered at a school to receive Christmas from the county, and we were given each Ksh200," the witness stated.

The witness expressed frustration over the poor planning of this year's event, questioning why the venue was changed from a spacious school compound to a private residence.

"So why they, this year, tell people to go to a homestead. Almost 2 million people, in such a small space with no security," she said.

The witness squarely blamed the county government for the tragedy, citing inadequate planning and a lack of security measures.

"That's why I blame the county government for the commotion, the stampede and the people that died. Governor Otuoma needs to take accountability and cater for the families that lost people," she demanded.

Among the victims was an 80-year-old woman who served as the breadwinner for her household, caring for her grandchildren.

"One of the women that died is 80 years and she is incharge of her household. She has grandchildren that she takes care of. So Otuoma needs to compensate them," the witness added.

File image of Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

Governor Otuoma had organized the Christmas gift-giving session at his private home, inviting residents to collect food items and other goodies.

However, what was meant to be a festive gesture turned into a nightmare as massive crowds thronged the venue.

According to neighbors who witnessed the incident, the venue became dangerously overcrowded, with barely any room to stand.

In the ensuing chaos, people scrambled for food, and in the process, the elderly woman was trampled underfoot. She was later rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Family members and neighbors have expressed concern about their ability to give her a decent burial and are appealing to the government for assistance.