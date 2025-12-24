Editor's Review KPLC emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards.

The Kenya Power company has issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.

The company emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards bearing their staff numbers and national identification details.

To enhance security and prevent fraud, Kenya Power provided customers with a mechanism to independently verify the authenticity of persons presenting themselves as company employees. Customers can verify staff credentials by calling the toll-free number *977# and following the prompt to access the Jua for Sure option number 4.

This verification system allows customers to confirm whether individuals claiming to be Kenya Power staff are genuine employees before granting them access to their premises.

The notice comes as Kenya Power continues to modernize its service delivery systems. Effective December 1, 2025, the company stopped receiving manual applications for new power connections, transitioning fully to an online application system.

File image of a Kenya Power engineer at work.

Customers seeking new electricity connections are now required to apply through the Kenya Power online portal at https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/.

Online Application Process

The company has introduced a streamlined six-step online application process designed to be fast, simple, and convenient. The process includes:

Step 1: Accessing the Portal: Customers visit the self-service portal, click "Apply for Electricity," and select their application type (Individual or Business).

Step 2: Customer Details and Documents: Applicants are required to upload their National ID (for Individuals) or Certificate of Incorporation (for Businesses), KRA PIN Certificate, and Title Deed. The system uses OCR technology to automatically capture document details.

Step 3: Location and Property Details: Customers provide accurate location information, including county, constituency, location, street, plot number, village, and nearest landmark. The system also allows location sharing using an interactive map.

Step 4: Supply Details: Applicants select the type of power supply they need (Domestic or Small Non-Domestic) and enter the number of meters required.

Step 5: Appliances and Load Calculation: Customers select the appliances they plan to use, such as TVs, fridges, cookers, water pumps, and machinery. Based on these selections, the system automatically calculates the required power load.

Step 6: Review and Submit: Before submitting, applicants review all details and can edit any section if needed. Once submitted, customers receive a reference number to track their application.

Kenya Power has assured customers that the entire process, from document upload to submission, can be completed online with no queues and just a few guided steps. The company emphasized that applicants should ensure their documents are clear before uploading, as the system accepts PNG, JPG, or PDF files.