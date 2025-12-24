Editor's Review The suspects were arrested and taken to the EACC Lower Coast Regional Office.

Two police officers were arrested on Wednesday, December 24, for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists along the Likoni-Lungalunga road in a festive season anti-corruption operation.

According to a statement by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base were apprehended following an investigation mounted after receiving numerous complaints from motorists and members of the public regarding rampant extortion.

During the operation, the officers were found soliciting and demanding bribes from motorists, often without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations.

Those apprehended have been identified as Police Constable Agnes Longoet and Police Constable Alphanus Anayo.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the EACC Lower Coast Regional Office in Mombasa for statement recording and further processing.

The EACC stated that the operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on bribery on Kenyan major roads during the festive season.

The Commission revealed that it is scaling up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting essential public services and sectors that are prone to bribery.

The arrests come at a time when road travel has significantly increased as Kenyans travel to various destinations to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Collage of Police Constable Agnes Longoet and Police Constable Alphanus Anayo.



On December 11, the EACC apprehended a Kajiado County Enforcement Officer for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Ksh 10,000 to authorize the repair of a sewage line.

The suspect, Mr. Noah Kitisia Katei, allegedly stopped repair works being undertaken by the complainant at his workplace and demanded money to allow the repairs to continue. The Commission subsequently conducted an operation that led to his arrest.

He was escorted to the Integrity Centre for processing and to record his statement. The suspect has since been released on a police bond of Ksh 20,000, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The EACC emphasized that these operations form part of the ongoing crackdown on bribery within public service delivery, aimed at restoring public confidence and enhancing efficient service delivery for all Kenyans.