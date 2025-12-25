Editor's Review High-profile dignitaries visited Kenya in 2025, boosting the country’s profile on the global stage.

High-profile dignitaries visited Kenya in 2025, boosting the country’s profile on the global stage.

From Presidents to global leaders, we take a look at 6 high-profile leaders who visited Kenya in 2025.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V visited Kenya on Monday, August 26, for a three-day visit.

On the same day, President Ruto conferred him with the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H) award for the exemplary work done by the Aga Khan Network in Kenya.

The two then held bilateral discussions with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on deepening cooperation between the Government of Kenya and the Ismaili Imamat.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V succeeded his father, the late Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, in February 2025 as the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community following his death.

File image of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with President William Ruto.

Slovenian President Pirc Musar

President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, arrived in Kenya on May 31, 2025 and was received by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at JKIA.

She graced the Mashujaa Day celebrations on June 1 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County, where she was invited as the Chief Guest.

The Slovenian President also held a bilateral meeting with President Ruto, focusing on areas including economic cooperation, development cooperation, regional peace and security, and multilateral cooperation, particularly climate change financing.

File image of Pirc Musar.

President Alexander Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb visited Kenya in May for a 3-day state visit. Stubb, who was accompanied by his spouse, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, was received by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at JKIA.

During his visit, Stubb held bilateral talks with President Ruto at State House aimed at enhancing cooperation between Kenya and Finland.

The Finnish President also laid a wreath at Uhuru Gardens and was treated to a state banquet.

President Stubb further attended the closing event of the EU-Kenya Business Forum, where he delivered a keynote speech.

He left Kenya on May 14 and was seen off by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at JKIA.

File image of President Alexander Stubb and President William Ruto.

President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye

President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye of Senegal arrived in Kenya on October 19, 2025, and was received by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Senegalese President then attended the Mashujaa Say celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, President Faye celebrated Kenyan heroes who fought for the country’s freedom and liberation.

“I am deeply committed to the duty of remembrance; our heroes deserve all honour, respect, and admiration. The celebration of Kenyan heroes who risked their lives fighting for the independence of the country is a great tribute that commands respect and pride,” President Faye.

On Tuesday, October 21, President Ruto hosted him at State House, Nairobi, where they held a bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation and shared aspirations between Kenya and Senegal.

The two Heads of State then held a joint press briefing at State House.

File image of President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and President Ruto at State House.

Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Kenya from November 23 to November 24.

During his visit, Ibrahim held bilateral discussions with President Ruto to deepen the longstanding relations between Kenya and Malaysia.

The talks focused on the affordable housing programme (AHP), the digital economy and Tourism.

President Ruto also hosted a state banquet in honour of the Malaysian Prime Minister at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the banquet, Ibrahim praised President Ruto for the affordable housing programme in Kenya.

“One aspect that is exciting for me, because like you, I am very passionate about poverty alleviation and housing for the poor, when I learnt that there is an ambitious programme of 150,000 units of affordable housing, this exemplifies the spirit of remarkable leadership,” he said.

File image of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary of Denmark landed in Kenya on December 9, 2025, for a three-day state visit.

She was received by Mudavadi, Governor Sakaja, and Tourism CS Rebecca Miano at JKIA.

During her visit, her majesty toured landfill projects spearheading waste management, circular economy initiatives, and urban environmental resilience in Nairobi.

The Queen also participated in the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) meeting at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.