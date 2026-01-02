Editor's Review Beneficiaries are required to bring their identification documents and the SMS notification.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has issued a notice directing successful bursary applicants to collect their cheques ahead of the upcoming school reopening.

In a notice issued on Friday, January 2, the county government announced that beneficiaries of various bursaries and scholarships will receive their payments on Sunday, January 4.

According to the notice, the County Government of Murang'a called on residents last month to apply for various bursaries and scholarships to support learners from the county.

The government has now confirmed that successful applicants have been notified through SMS and are required to collect their cheques at a designated venue.

"We would like to thank all those who applied. Successful applicants have been notified through SMS and will collect their cheques on: Date: Sunday, 4th January 2026, Time: From 12:00 pm, Venue: Ihura Stadium, Murang'a Town," the notice read.

Beneficiaries are required to bring their identification documents and the SMS notification confirming their successful application when collecting their cheques.

The county government emphasized that while it continues to support education through bursaries, the national government retains the primary responsibility for funding education.

"The national government retains the mandate of funding education. Parents can still approach HELB for college/university funding and respective NGCDF offices for high school bursaries," the notice stated.

For further inquiries, residents are directed to contact the county offices at 0757 562 988.

The bursary distribution comes at a time when confusion continues to surround the fee structure for day secondary school learners, with schools set to reopen in the coming days.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has raised concerns over government guidelines issued to principals in November, which he claims direct schools to incorporate an additional Ksh9,374 into their fee structures, effectively transferring the burden to parents.

According to Nyoro, the guidelines cite an old Gazette Notice that reduces government capitation from Ksh 22,244 to Ksh 12,000, leaving parents to cover the difference.

"It is alarming to see that the government unashamedly directs principals of day secondary schools that capitation from January will be Ksh12,000 from the Ksh22,244 that has been there before and directing that parents will now shoulder the burden of Ksh9,374," the legislator stated.

However, Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba has firmly rejected these claims, insisting that the fee structure remains unchanged and will continue to be based on the 2019 circular.

CS Ogamba maintained that the government will continue supporting Free Day Senior School learners with Ksh22,244 per learner annually, with no authorization for schools to impose additional fees.

The Ministry of Education reiterated in an official statement that boarding schools in major urban centers charge up to Ksh53,554, while other boarding schools charge up to Ksh40,535. Special Needs Schools charge Ksh12,790, with all these amounts remaining unchanged.