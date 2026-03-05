Editor's Review Nyandarua Senator John Methu has explained why the United Opposition is yet to settle on a presidential candidate.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 4, the senator said the opposition is currently focused on listening to the public rather than mobilizing political crowds.

"We would campaign if we had a candidate; the reason we don’t have one is because the campaign period hasn’t started. What we are doing is listening to the views of the people, we are not paying people to mobilize crowds," he said.

Elsewhere, Methu addressed his political position regarding President William Ruto, noting that while he supported him during the election, he is dissatisfied with his performance in office.

“I voted for President Ruto. I don’t hate him as a person but his leadership is inept. He has not lived up to the expectations of what he promised the people," he added.

Methu further argued that the president appears to have already accepted the possibility of serving only one term in office.

"I think William Ruto has made peace with the fact that he will be a one term president therefore, he wants to dig such a big hole such that anybody who comes after him will not manage," he further said.

File image of United Opposition leaders

This comes days after People Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, on Friday, February 27, downplayed the UDA's clean sweep in the recently concluded by-elections.

Speaking in Naivasha, Karua stated that a victory in the by-elections did not guarantee a win in the 2027 General Election.

She alleged that Ruto, who also doubles as the UDA party leader, rigged the elections in favour of the ruling party.

The firebrand leader vowed to send Ruto packing in the presidential contest slated for August next year.

"You can steal the by-election, but you will not rig the general election. We know your ways, and we will floor you in the general elections," she stated.

Karua reaffirmed that the United Alternative Government leaders would settle on one presidential candidate and rally behind him or her.

She maintained that the redemption of Kenya required a complete overhaul of the UDA system, and pushed for the United Opposition to unseat all leaders elected under the Wheelbarrow party.

"We will choose one flagbearer in the Opposition, but we will also ensure that we have a candidate in all the other elective positions," she reiterated.