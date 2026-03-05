Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, PS Omollo said the upgrading of the stadium is being done by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

PS Omollo noted that the upgrade is intended to increase the stadium’s seating capacity to between 13,000 and 15,000 during the intermediate phases, with a long-term target of accommodating up to 20,000 spectators.

Ongoing construction works in the stadium include reinforcement of concrete pillars, column casting, beam installation, and terracing works, which will support expanded seating and improved spectator circulation.

“The upgrade is structured to progressively expand seating capacity to between 13,000 and 15,000 in the intermediate phases, with a long-term target of 20,000 spectators.

“Central to the ongoing works is the structural development of the stands, including reinforced concrete pillars, column casting, beam installation, and terracing works that will support expanded seating and improved spectator circulation,” said PS Omollo.

File image of ongoing construction works at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The Interior PS mentioned that the renovations of the stadium will also include the installation of an all-weather Tartan running track, a modernized football pitch designed to meet competitive standards, and upgraded high-mast floodlights to enable evening fixtures.

A new VIP pavilion will also be constructed to enhance comfort, visibility, and event hosting capability.

“Once complete, the modernization of Afraha Stadium is expected to strengthen Nakuru's position as a regional sporting hub, expand opportunities for talent development and support the growth of sports tourism and local economic activity,” Omollo added.

Further, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is supporting the ongoing upgrading of the Afraha stadium by enhancing security, fostering seamless inter-agency collaboration, and creating an enabling environment to ensure the project progresses efficiently and safely.

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the upgrading of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

Omollo, in a statement on February 26, said the facility is being upgraded to position it as a world-class venue and a key training and backup site for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Construction works are progressing steadily, with ongoing road works, reinforced concrete beam installations on the southern stand, structural formwork, and the western VIP pavilion nearing completion pending canopy installation,” he said.

The Interior PS highlighted that the upgrade will expand capacity from 10,000 to 15,000 seats and introduce FIFA-standard infrastructure, including floodlights, modern media facilities, and international-specification changing rooms.