Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions across 11 counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions across 11 counties on Thursday, March 5.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 4, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Makueni, Kisii, Nyamira, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Kwale and Kiambu counties.

In the Nairobi, power will be interrupted in parts of Ngara from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Pioneer University, Guru Nanak Hospital, Pangani Girls, Pangani Police, Radiant Hospital, Fairview Road, North View Road, Muratina Street, Jam Street and adjacent customers.

Electricity will also be switched off in parts of Lang’ata and Karen during the same hours.

Areas set to be affected include Banda, parts of Magadi Road, Kisembe Road, Safe Park, Parkview, KWS, Brooke House, Catholic University, Apostle of Jesus, Bogani East, Bogani East Close, St. Aquinas Seminary, Icolo and nearby customers.

In Makueni County, the outage will cover Makindu and Kibwezi areas between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Affected locations include Makindu, Kiundwani Market, Mbuinzau, Kibwezi, Kinyambu, Machinery, Kambu, Lukenya University, Mtito Andei, Kisayani, Ikutha, Mutomo, Mutha and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, parts of Riana and Nyamira Ndogo will experience power interruptions from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Ekiendege, Nyotoima, Riana Market, Riana Level 4 Hospital, Nyamira Ndogo and surrounding customers.

In Nyamira County, the blackout will affect Matunwa, Gesima and Mosobeti within the same timeframe.

Locations include Matunwa Tea Factory, Enchoro Royal Media, Gesima, Mosobeti, Motagara, Nyataro, Omwoyo and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, areas covering Kiru, Gatunguru and Kihoya will have electricity supply interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect Gatunguru Tea Factory, Kiru Tea Factory, Mioro Market, Kihoya Market, Wanjerere, Nyagatugu, Kiawambogo, Kirimahiga Coffee Factory, Gacharageini Market, Kiriti Girls, Muthangari, Kagongo, Magomano, Mierereini, Mathioya Water and nearby customers.

In Kirinyaga County, power will be switched off in the Beckham Hotel and Ithareini areas during the same hours.

Affected locations include Beckham Hotel, Mla Chake Kimandi, Mukengeria Village, Ithare-Ini Market, Kanguiyo Village, Kiangombe Market, Kiangwenyi Market, Kirigu Stage and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, areas including Giampampo, Ndagani and Chuka Boys will experience outages from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The affected areas are Gaketha, Ruguta Market, Giampampo Safaricom, Ndagani Market, Rukindu, Chuka Boys, Gitwaka, Lowlands, Naina and surrounding customers.

In Laikipia County, the outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Likii, Kangaita and Kalalu.

Areas set to be affected include Kangaita, Likii, Nanyuki Law Courts, Nanyuki Police Station, Likii Farm, Lunatik Lane, Kwa Gitari, Milimani, parts of Ntrukuma, Makutano, Katheri, Ontulili, Kwa Marete, Mathagiro, Peaks Hotel, Kongoni Hotel, Tulaco Farm, Equinox Farm, 3 Rivers School, Color Crops Farm, Everlest Farm, Kongoni Farm, Kalalu, Kirimara, Ibis Farm, Umande, Demu and adjacent customers.

In Taita Taveta County, the Manyani area will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected include Devki Manga, the whole of Manga, Manyani Prisons, KWS Law Enforcement Academy and nearby customers.

In Kwale County, Ukunda and its environs will also face power interruptions between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Affected locations include Ukunda Town, Kosovo, Mwabungo, ICIPE, Jorori, Kona ya Musa, Mvindeni Market and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, power will be interrupted in parts of Athena and Muthaiga from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Oasis, Kona 1, 2 and 3, Athena, Kiangombe, Kimuchu Primary and Secondary schools, Superfine Africa Nuts, Leerand School, Alternative Energy, G5 and surrounding customers.

Another outage in the county will affect areas around Acme Containers and Norbrook (K) Ltd during the same hours.

Locations include Acme Containers, Norbrook (K) Ltd, Kentmere Club Njiku, Laini Shopping Centre, Kimlea, Echuka, Mrs. Higgins, Rephalites, Tumaini School, Merellis Farm Gatuikira, St. Ruth School, Highwood Farm and adjacent customers.