The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a safety alert urging motorists to exercise caution following the heavy rains being experienced across the country.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, KeNHA warned that the ongoing rains may result in floods and reduced visibility, significantly affecting road travel.

The authority noted that the Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy downpours, while the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned of slippery road conditions and fog.

“In light of this, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urges all road users to exercise extreme caution,” the notice read.

KeNHA called on motorists to slow down and maintain a safe following distance and to avoid overtaking during heavy rain or fog.

File image of a flooded road.

The road agency also advised motorists to avoid driving through flooded sections.

Meanwhile, KeNHA urged motorcyclists and cyclists to wear reflective gear for visibility, and pedestrians to avoid walking close to fast-moving traffic during heavy rainfall.

“Heavy downpours may cause traffic delays, temporary road closures, and increased accident risks, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas,” the authority noted.

Further, KeNHA said it will continue to monitor the situation and respond promptly to affected road sections.

On Monday, March 2, the Met Department predicted that rainfall intensity is expected to increase over the next seven days.

The weatherman pointed out that moderate to heavy rains will be experienced across eight regions.

Among the regions predicted to experience the moderate to heavy rains are: Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, and the Coast.

Western, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya regions will also experience showers this week

"Moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated heavy events, is likely over the Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands, the Coast, Western, North-eastern and North-western Kenya,” read the forecast.

Kenya Met Director General Edward Muriuki has also warned that 22 counties are likely to experience floods amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Muriuki noted that regions already experiencing rainfall should brace for continued downpours in the coming days, increasing the risk of flooding.

"Our forecasts are pretty accurate nowadays, they are reliable, they are useful, and should be used. We used to be very general," he said.