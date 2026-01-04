Editor's Review DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has addressed claims and speculation suggesting that his party is available for political bargaining.

DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed claims and speculation suggesting that his party is available for political bargaining.

In a statement on Sunday, January 4, Wamalwa insisted that DAP-K remains intact, independent, and committed to its political path.

He stated that DAP-K cannot be bought or compromised and will endure even if other parties collapse or are absorbed.

"DAP-K is not for sale and shall be the last Party standing even if all other parties are bought in Western Kenya and Kenya,and Eugene Wamalwa will be the last man standing even if all other Presidential candidates in Western Kenya and Kenya are bought," he stated.

This comes months after DAP-K dismissed as fake a letter alleging that the party has removed Eugene Wamalwa from his position as Party Leader.

The document, which bore the party’s letterhead and a forged signature, claimed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting and resolved to expel Wamalwa alongside other senior officials.

According to the circulating document, the NEC had allegedly expelled Wamalwa and Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu while appointing new interim officials.

However, on Thursday evening, November 20, DAP-K flagged the letter as fake through its social media account.

The clarification came months after a section of DAP-K members accused its Deputy Party Leader, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, of orchestrating a hostile takeover of the party’s leadership.

In a statement on Friday, August 1, the PG, led by Cherangany MP Patrick Simiyu Barasa, expressed concern over an alleged coordinated attempt by Natembeya and external forces to take control of the party from its current leadership, spearheaded by Eugene Wamalwa.

"Over the past three weeks, the Democratic Action Party - Kenya (DAP Kenya) Parliamentary Group (DAP-K PG) has become concerned by reports of a coordinated effort to destabilize DAP-K leadership through a hostile take-over. This nefarious scheme has been hatched by external forces through our Deputy Party Leader Governor Natembeya," the statement read.

The group pointed out that while Natembeya has publicly positioned himself as a defender of the people of Western Kenya, his recent actions appear to contradict those principles.

"Governor Natembeya, who has served as DAP-K Deputy Party Leader for two years and as Trans Nzoia Governor for three years, still holds two remaining years in both roles. While he has been parading as a democrat and a defender of the people of Western Kenya, what he has been doing is actually the opposite," the statement continued.

The PG reaffirmed their support for Wamalwa and cautioned all party members against internal sabotage.

"We as the DAP-K Parliamentary Group have full confidence in the leadership of our Party Leader, the Hon. Eugene Wamalwa, who deserves full support from all party leaders and supporters, not acts of sabotage, especially at this pivotal time when the focus is on development issues targeting to improve the lives of our people," the statement read.