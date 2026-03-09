Editor's Review KUCCPS has opened applications for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses for the May 2026 intake.

In a notice on Sunday, March 8, KUCCPS said the intake targets the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates as well as Form Four leavers from previous years.

The placement body said the programmes are available in National Polytechnics, Technical Training Institutes, Institutes of Science and Technology, and other accredited technical colleges.

KUCCPS noted that students with any KCSE mean grade are eligible to apply for TVET courses, noting that the institutions offer a wide range of programmes suited to different academic qualifications and career interests.

The agency encouraged applicants to take advantage of the opportunity to pursue practical and skill-based training that can lead to employment or entrepreneurship.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications through the KUCCPS student portal available at students.kuccps.ac.ke, where they can log in and select TVET courses of their choice.

KUCCPS urged eligible candidates to complete their applications before the deadline of March 18, 2026.

This comes a week after KUCCPS reopened its portal for applications to diploma and certificate courses offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 3, KUCCPS said the application targets KCSE holders who have not been placed at KMTC, including those who applied in January 2026 but were unsuccessful.

The new deadline for submitting applications is on Friday, March 13, 2026.

To apply, interested candidates should visit the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.ac.ke, click on the students’ portal in the menu, and log in.

Once logged in, candidates should navigate to view KMTC Programmes and click on the Application tab.

They should then follow the application process as outlined on the placement portal.