The Ministry of Health has dismissed social media reports claiming Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was involved in a road accident.

In a statement on Sunday, March 8, the ministry clarified that CS Duale’s convoy made a stop at a scene of an accident at Otonglo, near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu, while he was on his way to the Kisumu International Airport.

The ministry explained that the Health CS quickly mobilised an emergency medical response to assist the victims.

“The motorcade of the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, today stopped at the scene of a road traffic accident at Otonglo, near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu, where the Cabinet Secretary mobilised an emergency medical response to assist the victims,” read the statement.

The ministry said two people died on the scene, while another victim succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, 19 passengers sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention.

“Following the accident, immediate rescue efforts were coordinated, leading to the evacuation of more than 19 injured persons to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Unfortunately, two fatalities were confirmed at the scene, while one additional victim succumbed to injuries while being transported to hospital,” the ministry stated.

The ministry further extended condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident and wished recovery to those in the hospital.

“The Ministry of Health conveys its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a quick recovery to those receiving treatment,” the statement concluded.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner on Sunday night, CS Duale said he arrived late because he had to stop and ensure the injured passengers in the accident were assisted and taken to the hospital.

“On our way from the function to Kisumu airport. There was a small accident. All patients belong to me; I had to tell my team to help the patients and make sure they are in the hospital, and they are recovering well,” said Duale.

The Health CS was coming from Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga’s thanksgiving ceremony in Rarieda, Siaya County.

Several leaders, including President William Ruto, CS Opiyo Wandayi, ODM leader Oburu Odinga, PS Raymond Omollo, Mama Ida Odinga, and Governor Gladys Wanga, attended the ceremony.

This comes days after six people lost their lives after being involved in a road accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The road crash, which involved a Chania Executive bus and a trailer, occurred on Thursday, March 5, in the morning at the Manyatta area in Taita Taveta County.

Photos of the accident showed the bus completely wrecked on its right side, with its windows shattered.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased passengers have been moved to the morgue, awaiting autopsy.