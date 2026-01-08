Editor's Review The Thursday meeting comes barely 24 hours after Oburu held discussions with Sifuna.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has held talks with Minority Leader in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed, just a day after meeting with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 8, ODM announced that a meeting between Oburu and Junet took place at the party leader's office in Nairobi.

"Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Junet Mohamed, this morning called on the Party Leader, Dr Oburu, at his office in Nairobi.”

“They deliberated on matters relating to the party, its growth as well as the state of politics in the country," the party said.

The Thursday meeting comes barely 24 hours after Oburu held discussions with Sifuna on Wednesday, January 7, in what appears to be a series of consultations with key party figures.

Following his meeting with Sifuna on Wednesday, Oburu praised the Secretary General as a steadfast and principled leader within the party ranks.

"I met with my friend, Senator Edwin Sifuna the Secretary General of the ODM Party this morning. He remains a sober and principled voice, embodying the democratic ideals we believe in as a party. We are one. We are united as the ODM Party," Oburu stated.

The party leader also underscored the value of open discourse and the critical role younger leaders play in determining ODM's trajectory.

"As a leader, I believe we must encourage everyone to speak their mind. Differences of opinion do not mean division. Great parties, like ODM, grow through robust debate and unique challenges. That is where the progress and continuity of our party truly lie: in the hands of our young people," he added.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.



The consecutive meetings follow a public dispute between the two senior party officials over the handling of funds during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, Sifuna had criticized Junet for allegedly mishandling funds meant for election agents, suggesting that the Suna East MP had pocketed the money provided by former President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of distributing it to party agents.

"Let me ask you, Junet, on what day did Uhuru's money become bad? Was it the day you were taking that money and not even bringing it to the party? When you were pocketing Uhuru's money instead of paying agents, allowing the current administration to defeat us, and now we are crying outside government? If it were not for you, Junet, we would be in government today. You cannot intimidate me," Sifuna stated.

Junet fired back, denying the allegations and accusing Sifuna of serving as Uhuru's representative within the party.

"I wish to respond to Senator Edwin Sifuna, the ODM Secretary General who moonlights for former President Uhuru Kenyatta within our party and who has challenged me to explain why agents in the 2022 General Election were neither paid nor present at their designated polling stations," Junet responded.

The Minority Leader claimed that the election funds were never channeled through him or official party structures. Instead, he alleged that Uhuru released the money to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, who then delegated the responsibility to another individual.

"The answer is simple, clear and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho Kenyatta then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," Junet explained.