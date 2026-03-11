Editor's Review The government has come under scrutiny following concerns over delays in the issuance of national identity cards.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo raised the matter in the Senate on Tuesday, March 10, seeking a formal statement on the status of national ID issuance nationwide amid growing complaints from young Kenyans who have reached the age of 18 but are yet to receive the crucial document.

He requested a statement from the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, saying reports of delays have been recorded in several counties.

According to Maanzo, the delays have had serious consequences for young people who rely on the national ID to access essential opportunities and services.

"The affected persons are greatly impacted, as they are unable to access certain essential government services," he said, asking the committee to provide detailed information on the issuance of national identity cards from 2024 to date, including per county data disaggregated by gender and statistics on applications currently under processing.

Maanzo further asked the committee to explain the reasons behind disparities in the issuance of national identity cards in different parts of the country.

In addition, he requested clarification on the policy, administrative and operational steps being taken to address the situation and ensure the timely and equitable issuance of the documents.

This comes months after the Ministry of Education announced that the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, through the National Registration Bureau (NRB), will conduct a National ID registration exercise targeting eligible high school students.

In a letter dated May 29, 2025, and addressed to all Regional and County Directors of Education, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok announced that the exercise will take place during the current second term of the school calendar.

Bitok noted that the initiative aims to ensure students above 18 years have easy access to tertiary education placements, job opportunities, and financial aid without delay after completing their secondary education.

"The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, through the National Registration Bureau (NRB), intends to undertake a mobile National ID registration drive targeting eligible students in secondary schools during the current (second) school term (May - August 2025).

"This initiative is designed to ensure that Kenyan students who have attained the age of 18 are registered for National Identity Cards while still in school, enabling them to access tertiary education placements, job opportunities, and financial aid such as HELB loans without delay upon completion of secondary education," the letter read in part.

Bitok directed all the Regional and County Directors of Education to notify principals to collaborate with government officials in the exercise.

He also noted that Principals and deputy principals will serve as identification agents for the students interested in applying for the ID cards.

"Please, also inform the principals that for the purposes of this exercise, they or their deputies will serve as identification agents for their students in place of National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs)," he added.