Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has opposed the extension of the mandate of the 10-point agenda oversight committee by 60 days.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has opposed the extension of the mandate of the 10-point agenda oversight committee by 60 days.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, in Nairobi, the embattled ODM Secretary General termed the extension as unconstitutional.

Sifuna argued that the ODM Parliamentary Group (PG) has no power under the party constitution to extend the tenure of the 10-point agenda committee.

He noted that before the ODM-UDA MoU was signed, the late Raila Odinga chaired an ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which endorsed the memorandum.

“We want to make it clear that the ODM Parliamentary group meeting as an organ has no power under the party constitution to make decisions such as they purported to make yesterday.

“You will recall that before the signing of the MoU, it was the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) under the leadership of the Late Raila Odinga that processed the process. The purported extension is therefore unconstitutional, null and void,” Sifuna stated.

File image of President William Ruto and Oburu Oginga with MPs from ODM and UDA parties at KICC.

At the same time, the Nairobi Senator poked holes in the implementation of the 10-point agreement.

According to Sifuna, if the agreement had been implemented, Kenyans would have noticed the end of abductions, and counties being given Ksh450 billion in equitable shareable revenue.

“If abductions and extrajudicial killings stopped after the signing of the MoU, we will all know. If counties received 450 billion in shareable revenue in the current financial year, we will all know,” Sifuna added.

On Tuesday, President William Ruto and ODM Leader Oburu Odinga chaired a joint ODM and UDA Parliamentary Group Meeting at KICC.

In a joint press statement after the meeting, ODM and UDA said the meeting resolved to extend the tenure of the oversight committee by 60 days.

The initial mandate of the 10-point agenda committee was to end on March 7, 2026.

“The meeting resolved to extend the mandate of the Oversight Committee by sixty (60) days to enable it to finalize outstanding matters arising from the implementation of the agenda,” the statement read.

The joint PG also agreed to establish a joint technical committee, with each party nominating four members and the respective executive directors serving as joint secretaries.

The meeting was attended by 253 members of Parliament drawn from the Kenya Kwanza coalition and ODM.