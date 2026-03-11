Editor's Review Kenyan student Edna Ombakho who had been reported missing in the United Kingdom has been found dead weeks after her disappearance.

A Kenyan student who had been reported missing in the United Kingdom has been found dead weeks after her disappearance.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, Thames Valley Police said Edna Ombakho's body was discovered in water in Wraysbury following joint search efforts carried out with emergency response teams.

The police explained that search teams had been working together in an effort to locate the missing woman.

"Following joint searches, a body was found in water in Wraysbury on Sunday. Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Surrey Lowland Search & Rescue helped us in our searches, and we thank them for their hard work," the statement read.

The police stated that although the body has not yet been formally identified, investigators believe it to be that of the missing Kenyan student.

Police clarified that Edna had initially been reported missing at the beginning of February.

"Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be missing woman Edna, aged 31, from Wraysbury, who was reported missing on 1 February 2026," the statement added.

The police also confirmed that Edna’s family has been informed about the discovery as the investigation continues.

Officials indicated that a report will be submitted to the coroner as part of the formal process following the death.

"Edna’s next of kin have been informed. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts remain with Edna’s family at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

File image of Thames Valley Police Station officers

This comes weeks after a Kenyan citizen recruited into the Russian armed forces was killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine.

According to a report by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the deceased, identified as Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, was born in 1997.

Ukrainian intelligence said his body was discovered at one of the positions held by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, following what it described as a deadly assault operation.

According to the report, Mogesa had previously lived and worked in Qatar before later signing a contract with the Russian army.

He was subsequently assigned to one of Russia’s assault units and deployed to the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said his training period was brief before he was sent into combat.

Mogesa was reportedly killed during a so-called 'meat assault,' a term used to describe high-casualty infantry attacks in which troops are sent forward with minimal protection or preparation.

Ukrainian intelligence noted that Russian forces did not evacuate his body after the operation.

The report further stated that Mogesa’s family has not received any official communication, compensation, or explanation from Russian authorities regarding his death.

In a development that has raised further concern, Ukrainian intelligence said the slain Kenyan was carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens at the time of his death.

The documents are believed to belong to fellow recruits, whom Russia may be preparing to deploy in future assault operations.