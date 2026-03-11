Editor's Review Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, on Wednesday, March 11 morning, allegedly fired warning shots after goons stormed his hotel in Kisumu.

In a statement, Nyakera claimed that over 100 goons attacked his hotel, damaged property, and injured the staff.

The former PS, who was at the hotel at the time, reportedly pursued the attackers after hearing the commotion and fired two warning shots into the air to scare them away.

“At 5:00 am today, over 100 goons attacked my hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring our staff, including tying up the security lady.

“Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled,” Nyakera claimed.

File image of Irungu Nyakera.

Following the incident, Nyakera claimed he called the OCS and asked for backup, but the support did not arrive.

The DCP politician said he later sent the OCS a message informing him that he would shoot anyone who stepped onto his property.

“I called the OCS and asked for backup, but an hour later, when no backup was forthcoming, I sent him a message that I intend to shoot anyone stepping onto my property. I hope he shared the message in their security WhatsApp group,” he alleged.

Nyakera also claimed that a similar incident occurred weeks ago, when alleged goons accompanied by the landlord reportedly stormed the premises, carted away merchandise, and locked them out of their own property.

He alleged that a senior government official had given instructions that he should not be a tenant in a government building because he is in the opposition.

Further, Nyakera said he took over the premises in 2019 and holds a 50-year lease on the property.

The former Devolution PS claimed that he has so far invested over Ksh235 million into the hotel.

“I took over these premises as a shell in 2019, and have invested over 235 million as per court records, and I hold a 50-year lease on this property. If he indeed wants to take over the property, let him come, and we do a valuation, and I sell it to him,” Nyakera claimed.

Nyakera has been a fierce critic of the current government since he was sacked from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) board chairperson role.

He was dismissed from the position by President William Ruto in a gazette notice dated April 1, 2025.

Nyakera was replaced by Samuel Waweru Mwangi, who will serve in the position until April 2028.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Samuel Waweru Mwangi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 1st April, 2025. The appointment of Irungu Nyakera is revoked,” the notice stated.