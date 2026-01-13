Editor's Review KUCCPS has announced the opening of applications for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced the opening of applications for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 14, KUCCPS said the opening targets Form Four leavers who sat their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations between 2000 and 2024.

"Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) invites Form Four leavers from the year 2000 to 2024 to apply for placement to Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for March 2026 intake," the notice read.

KUCCPS noted that all applications should be submitted through the Student’s Portal, https://students.kuccps.ac.ke, with the deadline set for January 27, 2026.

According to KUCCPS, certificate courses available include Community Health Assistant with a minimum mean grade of C-, Health Insurance Management requiring a D+, Health Records and Information Technology with a mean grade of C- and Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing at C-.

Others are Medical Emergency Technician at C-, Medical Engineering requiring a D+, Nutrition and Dietetics with a D+, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine at C-, and Public Health with a minimum mean grade of C-.

KUCCPS also listed numerous diploma programmes, all requiring a minimum mean grade of C.

These include Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Community Health, Community Oral Health, Dental Technology, Emergency Medical Technology, Health Counselling, Health Insurance Management, and Health Promotion.

Others are Health Records and Information Technology, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing (Midwifery), Kenya Registered Nursing (Mental Health and Psychiatry), Medical Engineering, and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Available courses also include Medical Social Work, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Orthopaedic Technology, Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, and Speech and Language Therapy.





Elsewhere, Kenya Film School has announced the opening of its March 2026 intake, inviting applications from aspiring creatives.

For the March 2026 intake, the institution, which operates under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, is offering training across several key disciplines in film production.

These include directing, script writing, cinematography, video editing, and sound engineering.

To apply, applicants are required to collect and complete application forms either physically or online.

Forms can be obtained from the Kenya Film School campus located at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani - Indoor Arena.

Alternatively, applicants can access the application form and intake requirements through the school’s official online platforms.

Application forms are also available at Department of Film Services regional offices across the country, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kisii, Nakuru, Embu, Garissa, and Mombasa.

The school has set a clear deadline for submissions, with all applications required to be completed and submitted by January 31, 2026.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to ensure their applications are processed in time for consideration.