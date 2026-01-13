Editor's Review The ODM Party has announced plans to open talks with other political parties, beginning with UDA, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The ODM Party has announced plans to open talks with other political parties, beginning with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, the Central Committee said that it has assigned the Party Leader the responsibility of leading the process.

At the same time, the committee noted that the talks would run alongside internal consultations with party members.

"The Committee meeting expressed the intention to initiate structured negotiations with different political formations, beginning with United Democratic Alliance. To this end, we have mandated the Party Leader to commence this process. Concurrently, consultations with Party members will proceed, culminating in the National Delegates Convention," the statement read.

At the same time, the committee noted that the general election is due next year and directed that immediate and structured work begin to ensure ODM is fully prepared.

"The Central Committee noted that general elections will be held next year, and resolved that the Party cannot afford to wait to begin preparations.

"The Committee directed that structured work commence immediately towards positioning ODM not only to contest next year's general elections, but to form the next government, including policy development, organisational readiness, coalition building, and candidate preparedness," the statement added.

In reviewing the implementation of the party’s Ten-Point Agenda, the committee placed emphasis on the unresolved issue of compensating victims of public protests.

It acknowledged court rulings that declared the proposed Panel of Experts on Compensation unlawful and resolved that any compensation funds should instead be channelled through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

"The Central Committee resolved to continue the review of the implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda, especially the unresolved matter of compensation for victims of public protests.

"Noting that the courts have declared the proposed Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests unlawful, the Committee resolved to propose that any compensation monies be channelled through constitutionally and legally recognised institutions, specifically the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR)," the statement further read.

The committee further reviewed a report from the Auditor General and expressed satisfaction that ODM has maintained clean financial records for twenty consecutive years.

It also noted with approval that the party remains fully compliant with the Political Parties Act, as confirmed by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

"The Central Committee received a report of the Auditor General and was satisfied that for the twentieth year running, the Party has been commended for maintaining clean books.

"It was also satisfied that ODM is one of the few parties that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties found to be fully compliant with the Political Parties Act," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, late Monday, ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga explained why Senators Godfrey Osotsi and Edwin Sifuna missed the ODM Central Management Committee in Kilifi County.

The meeting drew attention due to the absence of both Sifuna who serves as Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Osotsi who serves as Deputy Party Leader.

Addressing the matter, Oburu revealed that Osotsi is outside the country while Sifuna missed his flight to Vipingo where the meeting was held.

"Godfrey Osotsi is in South Africa, and he has sent his apologies for being unable to attend. He tried to travel, but he was unable to.

"Edwin Sifuna sent his apologies for this meeting; he missed his flight. Both of them have permission from the committee to miss the meeting," he said.

In a statement earlier Monday, Oburu said the meeting was convened to allow the party’s leadership to engage directly on key issues facing the nation and the movement.

"I convened a meeting of the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi, in my capacity as Party Leader, for a consultative discussion and engagement on emerging political and national issues," he said.

Oburu added that ODM remains anchored on consultation with its members and the wider public as it charts its future direction.

"As the Orange Democratic Movement, we remain firmly committed to internal consultation, unity of purpose, and principled leadership. We continue to listen to our members and the Kenyan people as we collectively shape the Party’s direction in the period ahead," he stated.