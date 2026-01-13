Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has given owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a 14-day ultimatum to remove them.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has given owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport a 14-day ultimatum to remove them.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 13, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is planning to commence capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification works along the corridor.

Kimeli directed the owners of the roadside developments to remove them within 14 days and warned that any structures remaining after the deadline would be removed without notifying the owners.

“This is to notify all roadside development owners/operators (billboards, direction and advertisement signs, nursery beds and temporary structures) within James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (A8/B10) Highway of the commencement of capacity enhancement landscaping and beautification works between this section.

“Consequently, all roadside developments (billboards, direction and advertisement signs, tree nursery beds and temporary structures) within the said road reserve should be removed within 14 days from the date of this Notice to pave way for implementation of the project works, otherwise they shall be removed without further reference to the owner/operators,” KeNHA stated.

File image of the Nairobi expressway.

The announcement comes weeks after President William Ruto announced that the government will begin reconstruction and beautification of the road below the Nairobi Expressway, stretching from JKIA to the ABC Place junction in Westlands.

Speaking on December 12 during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto said the project is intended to modernize Nairobi and enhance its appearance as the capital city.

“I would like to announce that since the Expressway has been completed and people are now using the upper road, the lower road has developed problems.

“That is why, starting this December, we will rebuild the road from JKIA to ABC and carry out beautification works so that Nairobi looks good as the capital city of Kenya,” President Ruto said.