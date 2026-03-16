Editor's Review The recognition places Kahariri among a distinguished group of global leaders who have received the French decoration for exceptional service.

The Chief of the Defence Forces, Charles Kahariri, has been awarded France’s highest national distinction, the Legion of Honour, during a ceremony held on board the French amphibious assault ship DIXMUDE on Friday, March 13.

The recognition places Kahariri among a distinguished group of global leaders who have received the French decoration for exceptional service.

The award acknowledges his leadership within the Kenya Defence Forces and his role in deepening defence cooperation between Kenya and France, particularly in efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and military collaboration.

During the same ceremony, Joyce Sitienei, a Major General and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Centre for Strategic and Security Studies at the National Defence University–Kenya, was also recognised by the French government.

She received the National Defence Medal – Gold Level, a prestigious military decoration awarded for notable service and dedication within defence institutions.

The Legion of Honour, established in 1802 by French leader Napoleon Bonaparte, is the most distinguished order of merit in France.

The award is granted by decree of the French President to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in either military or civilian service.

Kahariri’s decoration recognises his contribution to strengthening military partnerships, advancing joint security initiatives, and supporting regional stability across East Africa.

File image of Charles Kahariri inspecting a guard of honour

Sitienei’s award highlights her contributions to international peace support training and her work in fostering defence partnerships involving France and allied forces.

The National Defence Medal, introduced in 1982, is awarded in three grades, bronze, silver, and gold, with the gold level marking the highest distinction.

France’s Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, praised the leadership of KDF during the event, noting their dedication to strengthening defence ties and contributing to peace and stability across the region.

This comes months after Kahariri insisted that the ‘Ruto Must Go’ campaign must be conducted according to the constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, March 27, 2025, during a public lecture at the National Intelligence and Research University in Kenya, he said Kenyans should be careful when exercising their rights so that the country cannot fall into anarchy.

Kahariri said Kenyans should love their country and accept that there is no spare nation they can run to.

He also maintained that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is apolitical and only defends the constitution and the government of the day that is duly elected by the people.

"We can’t have anarchy in the country, even as people exercise their rights, it should be within limits and within bounds, such that we cannot allow ourselves to exercise our rights to the extent of tearing apart the country.

"In the military one of our core values is that we are apolitical, we don’t support any political side. We defend the constitution and the government of the day duly elected by the people. So, when people decide they are tired of this government, yet they voted for it and say ‘must go’, it must be done according to the constitution," he said.

Further, Kahariri defended the deployment of KDF during the June 2024 protests, saying the military has a responsibility to defend the republic.

"People question why the military was deployed. We have a responsibility; we took an oath to defend the constitution and the republic," he stated.