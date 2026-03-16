Editor's Review Jubilee Deputy Leader Fred Matiang'i has declared that he is ready to work with several opposition leaders, including Rigathi Gachagua.

Jubilee Deputy Leader Fred Matiang'i has declared that he is ready to work with several opposition leaders, including Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, March 15, he signaled willingness to collaborate across the opposition, naming figures such as Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Eugene Wamalwa as leaders he is open to working with.

"They were thinking that we would never work together. If you think I will not work with Rigathi Gachagua, I want to declare that I will work with Gachagua. I will also work with Karua, Kalonzo, and Wamalwa," he said.

This comes weeks after Gachagua welcomed the endorsement of Jubilee Party candidate, Fred Matiang'i, as the Abagusii Community Spokesperson.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 23, Gachagua congratulated Matiang'i, stating that his endorsement by the community was akin to endorsing the United Opposition.

File image of Fred Matiang'i

Matiang'i was crowned in Nyamira County by the elders of the Abagusii Community in the presence of Kalonzo, Wamalwa and Gachagua.

"A people united on a purpose can never be defeated; the people of Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, We thank you for endorsing our brother, Dr. Fred Matiang'i, on a charge of the United Opposition to liberate our Nation.

"The people have spoken, and welcome to the winning team. We have witnessed the will of the people of Nyamira and Kisii counties in the cause," Gachagua stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Kalonzo, who termed Matiang'i's endorsement as a reflection of trust, confidence, and a collective decision by the community to speak with one clear and united voice.

The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader reiterated that the United Opposition would stick together to the very end amid whispers of division over the formula used to select the presidential candidate.

"As we stand here with my brothers, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua and Hon Eugene Wamalwa, we echo what Dr. Fred Matiang’i has declared. No one within the United Alternative Government will betray this movement," he reiterated.

On his part, Matiang'i accepted his endorsement and the responsibility that comes with it.

He stated that the role is more than a position, terming it a call to leadership and a mandate to unite our people under a clear agenda of representation, empowerment, and transformative progress.