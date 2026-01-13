Editor's Review The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has published an updated list of universities whose licences to teach law have expired, alongside institutions whose licences remain valid.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has published an updated list of universities whose licences to teach law have expired, alongside institutions whose licences remain valid as at December 31, 2025.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 13, CLE announced that UMMA University School of Law had its institutional licence lapse on September 24, 2025.

The university applied for renewal on September 18, 2025 and is scheduled for audit on January 20, 2026, with approval pending for its Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Sharia programme.

Africa Nazarene University School of Law had its licence expire on December 10, 2025 and applied for renewal on November 17, 2025.

According to CLE, the application is currently under review, pending audit and inspection by the Council.

Chuka University Faculty of Law also had its licence expire on December 10, 2025.

CLE said while payment for renewal was made on April 22, 2025, the institution has not submitted the required documents for renewal of its Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) licence.

Moi University School of Law is similarly listed among institutions with expired licences, having lapsed on December 10, 2025.

CLE noted that the university applied for renewal in November 2025, and its application is under review pending audit and inspection by the Council.

Similarly, the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law at Parklands Campus also had its institutional licence expire on December 10, 2025.

It applied for renewal in November 2025, with the application currently under review and awaiting audit and inspection by the Council.

Turning to institutions with valid licences, CLE confirmed that Mount Kenya University School of Law is licensed to offer the Master of Laws (LL.M) programme until 23rd March 2026.

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa Faculty of Law holds a valid LL.M licence until September 21, 2028, while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology School of Law is licensed to offer the programme until June 20, 2028.

Strathmore Law School has the longest validity for the LL.M programme, with its licence running until April 17, 2030.

For the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme, Egerton University Faculty of Law and Kabarak University School of Law both hold licences valid until June 16, 2026.

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa Faculty of Law, Strathmore Law School, Maseno University School of Law, and South Eastern University of Kenya School of Law are all licensed to offer the LL.B programme until November 29, 2027.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology School of Law has a valid licence until June 20, 2028, while Riara Law School and Kenyatta University School of Law are licensed until September 21, 2028.

The Council further listed Daystar University School of Law at Athi River Campus, University of Embu School of Law, Kisii University School of Law, and Mount Kenya University School of Law at Parklands Campus as having valid LL.B licences until April 9, 2029.

Zetech University School of Law and Tom Mboya University School of Law are licensed until October 14, 2030, while Tharaka University School of Law holds a valid licence until December 19, 2030.

In the Diploma in Law category, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa Faculty of Law is licensed until November 29, 2027.

Mount Kenya University School of Law at Parklands Campus, Kisii University School of Law, and the Kenya School of Law (Paralegal Studies) all hold valid licences until April 9, 2029.

This comes days after CLE announced collection dates for compliance certificates and final transcripts for candidates who were recently gazetted.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the council informed all candidates gazetted on December 24, 2025, that their Certificates of Compliance and Final Transcripts are now ready for collection.

According to the notice, candidates are required to collect their documents in person from the Council of Legal Education Offices located at Karen Office Park, Baobab Block, Ground Floor.

According to CLE, the collection period would run from January 8 to January 9, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on working days.

The council emphasized that candidates must strictly adhere to the stipulated collection period, as no extensions will be granted.

For exceptional circumstances where a candidate is unable to collect the documents personally, the council has made provisions for authorized representatives.

However, the candidate must notify the council in writing only via email at [email protected], providing the representative's full name and identification details.

The authorized representative must then present their original national identity card or national passport for verification before the documents can be issued on their behalf to the candidate.