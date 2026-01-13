Editor's Review The house agent reported the tenant's mysterious disappearance to the area sub-chief.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has uncovered a major counterfeit liquor production and packaging operation in Murang'a County following a tip-off from a concerned house agent.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 13, police revealed that officers from Kenol Police Station raided a residential property in the Kimorori area of Murang'a South Sub-County after the tenant, identified as Peter Waembu Waweru, disappeared owing two months' rent.

The breakthrough came when the house agent, troubled by the tenant's mysterious disappearance and the persistently locked premises, reported the matter to the area sub-chief.

A cautious inspection through a window revealed suspicious activity, with evidence pointing to the production and packaging of illicit alcohol.

Upon storming the location, officers uncovered a massive haul of contraband items. The seizure included six cartons of Supa Vodka containing 250ml bottles of Smart Vodka, twenty-four cartons of Trace Vodka with deceptive contents, three cartons of Lyniber Vodka, and one hundred and nine cartons of Crywan Vodka disguised as Kingston Vodka.

Additional recoveries comprised cartons of J-Movers and Rangers Vodka, along with assorted liquids suspected to be used for brewing illicit liquor.

The operation also netted five sacks filled with various liquor bottle tops from different brands and fifteen bags overflowing with empty bottles primed for repackaging.

Officers further recovered one carton of UDV Vodka, various drums and jerrycans believed to have been used for transporting ethanol, two alcohol content thermometers, and a stash of one thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority stickers.

Investigators determined that the KRA stickers affixed to both packaged goods and those awaiting use were all counterfeit.

File image of items from the DCI bust in Murang'a County.



This bust aligns with the government's intensified campaign against harmful drugs and illicit brews across the country.

Last week, Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja met with police officers from Nandi and Uasin Gishu Counties during a general security review, with particular emphasis on combating counterfeit alcohol and illegal liquor production.

The crackdown follows a high-level multi-agency stakeholders' meeting convened by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, where comprehensive measures were adopted to eliminate these harmful substances from the country.

During his visit to the two counties, the IG assessed the current status, achievements, and challenges officers face in this war, which the government has committed to winning for the betterment of families and communities across Kenya.

IG Kanja directed officers to ensure the multi-agency framework is strictly maintained in all operations to guarantee thorough and sustained efforts in eradicating illicit alcohol production and distribution networks.