Uganda has restored public internet access following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections which saw President Yoweri Museveni announced as the winner.

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said the directive to restore internet access was made after the elections concluded and a full security assessment was conducted.

"Following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections and a comprehensive security assessment, the Commission has directed the restoration of public internet access across Uganda, effective today, balancing national stability with citizens’ access to information, services, and economic activity," the statement read.

UCC explained that the shutdown was a temporary and calculated step taken during a sensitive electoral period, intended to prevent the spread of harmful content and interference.

"The temporary restriction was a proportionate measure to curb misinformation, electoral interference, and incitement during a sensitive period; essential services remained protected throughout," the statement added.

As connectivity returns, UCC noted that internet use should be guided by responsibility and national interest.

The agency also acknowledged the cooperation of stakeholders during the restriction period.

"As connectivity resumes, users are reminded that access comes with responsibility. The internet must serve learning, business, and national cohesion, and not falsehoods or disorder. We thank the public for their patience, operators for compliance, and the media for responsible engagement," the statement concluded.

File image of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director George Thembo

This comes barely a day after President William Ruto sent a congratulatory message to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni following his re-election after the declaration of Uganda’s presidential election results.

In his statement on Sunday, January 18, Ruto acknowledged the outcome of the Ugandan election, praised the democratic process, and emphasized the long-standing fraternal ties between Kenya and Uganda.

He also expressed readiness to continue working together for regional and continental development.

"Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January, 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda," the statement read.

Ruto went on to describe Museveni’s victory as a clear reflection of public trust in his leadership and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

"Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency's resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country," the statement added.

Ruto also commended Uganda for conducting what he described as a peaceful election, crediting both citizens and electoral stakeholders for demonstrating democratic maturity.

"For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda," the statement further read.

Ruto reaffirmed the close relationship between Kenya and Uganda, and emphasized his government’s willingness to collaborate with Museveni’s administration.

"Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent," he concluded.