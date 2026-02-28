Editor's Review Charlene Ruto recounted getting asked about why she never went to posh schools.

President William Ruto's third-born child Charlene Ruto has opened up on her educational journey.

She said her education locally was a deliberate decision by her parents.

Speaking at her alma mater Moi Girls High School, Eldoret, on Friday, February 27, Charlene explained that, despite the profile of her father, she ended up in public schools because her father wanted it.

According to her, the president believed in the country's education system and wanted his generation to school through it at a time other prominent figures were taking their children to high-level international schools.

"I was student at Moi Girls High School. I was a chapel prefect...My father is a believer in this education system. There is a new CBE, but he has always been a firm believer in our Kenyan education system. All the time I meet people and they ask why I didn't go to international schools, or outside the country for high school. But he is a big believer in this system," she said.

Charlene Ruto.

Charlene recounted how the experience at the school shaped her into who she is today.

According to her, the status of her father did not influence her to demand admission to expensive institutions, adding that she enjoyed her stay at the school.

"I loved my journey at Moi Girls High School. It shaped who I am today," she said.

Besides her secondary education, Charlene schooled locally for her undergraduate education.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in mass communication at Daystar University, then pursued an MBA in hospitality management at Les Roches International School in Switzerland.