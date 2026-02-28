Editor's Review The content creator claimed he had received calls from Mama Ida's lawyers and security team regarding the clip.

A content creator who released a video of Mama Ida Odinga in a private conversation with her inner circle has owned up to his mistake.

A clip went viral showing Ida, in what appears to be her office, engaging in a casual conversation with people close to her, among them political activist Calvin Okoth, alias Gaucho.

Gaucho and his friends had gathered at Ida's office for his birthday.

In the midst of their interaction, Ida signalled to a person recording her to stop.

"Don't take my pictures without my permission," she said.

Despite Ida's objection, the filmer continued, with the video making its way to the internet days later.

File photo of Mama Ida Odinga.

Reacting to the matter, the aforementioned content creator came out to explain the circumstances in which the video ended online against Ida's wish.

Identified as Manuu, the content creator revealed he had received phone calls from Ida's personal assistant regarding the clip.

He explained that he didn't film her in bad faith, saying he wanted to capture fun moments during Gaucho's birthday.

Manuu said the video had already been captured when Ida protested against it. He added that he didn't intend to post it, but it slipped out of the drafts he had kept in his account to end up online.

"Though Ida asked me not to record, I had already taken the clip. When I was updating my phone, it posted by itself. I have received calls from her PA, protocol officer and even a lawyer. I just want to say sorry. I did not think the video would leak and be such a big issue. The video didn't mean anything bad. We were just conversing before the cutting of the cake when I decided to film. I want to apologise," he said.

The saga comes as Ida prepares to start off her career as a government official following her appointment as Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

She was nominated on January 23 by President William Ruto.

In his announcement, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei cited Ida's extensive background in education and public service, portraying her as a distinguished teacher and civic leader committed to advancing social justice and gender equality.