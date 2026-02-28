Editor's Review KeNHA clarified that it had no plans whatsoever to conduct any demolitions.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has denied claims of charging businesses encroaching on Murang'a Highway Ksh70,000 to secure new 'designated roadside stalls'.

KeNHA, in a statement issued on Friday, February 27, flagged a public notice circulating in Murang'a County as fake.

The notice alleged that the Authority planned to clear all road encroachments and build designated stalls, and charge an annual revenue fee of Ksh70,000.

"KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a notice currently circulating online alleging that the Authority intends to clear encroachments within the road reserve along Murang’a Highway is false," the statement read in part.

KeNHA clarified that it had no plans whatsoever to conduct any demolitions and accused the perpetrators of trying to cause anxiety.

PHOTO | COURTESY An image of the notice flagged as fake by KeNHA.

"The said notice is misleading, intended to create unnecessary anxiety, and does not reflect the true status of any ongoing operations by the Authority in the area," the Authority stated.

Kenyans have also been advised to verify information on social media on KeNHA's official communication channels or through contacts the authority provided.

According to the doctored notice, owners of stalls, kiosks, structures, and merchandise were ordered to vacate within seven days.

The fake advisory that went viral claimed that the demolitions were meant to improve road safety, ensure the orderly use of the highway corridor, and reduce congestion.

Businesses had also been asked to obtain approvals from the county government and comply with the tax authorities. The mastermind of the scam provided contact details through which affected parties would make contact.

The fake notice comes in the wake of KeNHA conducting mass clearance of encroachments along major highways.

Last week, stalls and businesses at Githurai 45 were demolished by KeNHA after the lapse of a seven-day notice.

KeNHA explained that it planned to build a modern bus park and designated bus bays on the road reserve, where residents had put up stalls for business.

The demolitions caused tension in the area as the affected entrepreneurs engaged the police in running battles and barricaded Thika Road in protest of the directive.