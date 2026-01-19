Editor's Review The suspension follows recent fatal road accidents during the 2025 festive season and early January 2026.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operating licenses of four public transport operators while giving two others an ultimatum to comply with safety requirements or face the same fate.

In a notice on Monday, January 19, NTSA announced that Monna Comfort Sacco, Greenline Company Ltd, Uwezo Coast Shuttle, and Naekana Route 14 Sacco Ltd have had their operations suspended following fatal road traffic crashes during the December 2025 festive season and early January 2026.

Operators Given 21 Days to Comply

The Guardian Coach Limited and Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd have been given 21 days to comply with the set conditions, failing which their operating licenses shall be suspended.

The Guardian Coach Limited faces action following a fatal road traffic crash on January 6, 2026, along Nairobi-Naivasha Road at the Kimende area. The company must present twenty-four vehicles with various violations to the respective speed limiter vendors for functionality checks and compliance inspections at Likoni Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre.

The PSV endorsement classes of 18 drivers involved in speed violations have been cancelled, and their driving licenses have been suspended for 90 days, after which they must undergo a driver re-test. The operator has been directed to immediately disengage these drivers from all driving duties.

Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd, whose vehicle was involved in a fatal crash on January 4, 2026, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Karai area, faces similar requirements. However, the company must present one hundred and twenty-eight vehicles for speed limiter checks and compliance inspection at the Nyeri Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre. Twenty-six of its drivers have had their PSV endorsement classes cancelled and licenses suspended for ninety days pending re-testing.

Operators Suspended

Monna Comfort Sacco has been suspended following a fatal crash on December 7, 2025, along Eldoret-Webuye Road at the Muhonie area. The sacco must present all its vehicles for speed limiter checks and nineteen vehicles for compliance inspection at the Nakuru Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre. The driver involved in speed violations has had his license suspended for ninety days.

Greenline Company Ltd saw its operations suspended after a fatal crash on January 4, 2026, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway at Karai area. The company must present all 33 vehicles for speed limiter checks and 5 vehicles for compliance inspection at the Likoni Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre. Twenty-nine drivers have had their licenses suspended for ninety days.

Naekana Route 14 Sacco Ltd has been suspended following a fatal crash on January 2, 2026, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Road at the Konza area. The sacco must present 128 vehicles for speed limiter checks and compliance inspections at the Likoni/Machakos Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre. Eighteen drivers have had their licenses suspended.

Uwezo Coast Shuttle has also been suspended following a fatal crash on January 4, 2026, along the Mombasa-Mariakani Road at the Tunnel area. The Authority noted that the company failed to appear at the Authority's summons.

To ensure safe long-distance and night travel, all the listed operators must comply with operational and safety standards.

These include providing proof of valid and current authorization for night travel and demonstrating evidence of trip management systems with designated driver rest areas and change-over corridors.

The operators must show arrangements for GPS tracking with designated coordination points at major county pick-up and drop-off locations. They are required to use accurate passenger manifests for proper record-keeping and submit updated fleet maintenance schedules and service records to ensure continuous compliance with roadworthiness requirements.

Additionally, operators must submit internal operational manuals covering journey management, passenger handling, emergency procedures, speed monitoring and reporting, driver assignment, and night vision protocols under the Mutual Aid Agreement.

The operators are also required to present signed contracts for drivers and other staff, including proof of compliance with NSSF and SHA remittances. They must submit six-month records of staff payroll, PAYE, NSSF, and SHA remittances, as well as quarterly compliance status reports.