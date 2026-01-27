Editor's Review DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has alleged that the ruling UDA Party is taking its secretariat staff and agents to Uganda for paramilitary training.

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has alleged that the ruling UDA Party is taking its secretariat staff and agents to Uganda for paramilitary training.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 27, Malala said he has reliable information of the UDA staff being taken to Uganda for training.

Malala challenged UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar to dispute the allegations, saying he would produce photographic evidence to substantiate his claims.

“UDA Party is taking secretariat staff and agents to Uganda for paramilitary training. I have reliable information, and I want the Secretary General of UDA to challenge me.

“We will produce photographic evidence and require them to present their passports,” Malala alleged.

The former UDA Secretary General went on to allege that Omar and other UDA officials have been in Uganda for 60 days.

Malala questioned the intention behind the UDA staff being taken for paramilitary training and demanded an explanation from the ruling party.

“We want the UDA party to tell us what they are training their secretariat and what training is being done in Uganda,” Malala stated.

The DCP Deputy Party leader’s allegations come days after he claimed that Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed secretly worked with President William Ruto’s camp during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 20, Malala claimed that when Ruto was running against the late Raila Odinga, Junet would brief him on everything within the ODM Party.

"The other day, you saw Edwin Sifuna saying that Junet Mohammed ate money meant for agents. I want to confirm that here, in this interview today.

“I was William Ruto's right-hand man. We were in UDA. At night, Junet used to come to see William Ruto and brief him on everything," he said.

Malala went on to allege that Junet supplied Ruto’s team with sensitive operational details about ODM’s grassroots structures.

"We even had a list of ODM agents across the country. We knew who was going to be an ODM agent in which place, courtesy of Junet. That guy started betraying Baba when he was still alive," he added.