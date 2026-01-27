Editor's Review HELB has announced multiple job vacancies across various directorates as it seeks to recruit qualified individuals to join its team.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced multiple job vacancies across various directorates as it seeks to recruit qualified individuals to join its team.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 27, HELB noted that successful candidates should not only be passionate, innovative and qualified, but also dependable, emotionally, and intelligent.

"HELB is seeking to recruit transformative, competent and self-driven individuals with an innate dynamism for the positions listed below. The successful candidates to fill the positions will join a highly performing team and should not only be passionate, innovative, and qualified but also be dependable, emotionally intelligent and have effective interpersonal, communication and leadership skills," the notice read.

The advertised vacancies include.Director Operations, Operations Directorate (one position); Deputy Director, Debt Management (one position); Deputy Director, ICT Infrastructure and Support (one position); Deputy Director, Business Application and Innovations (one position); Deputy Director, Corporate Communication (one position); and Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management (one position).

Others are Deputy Director, Research and Planning (one position); Assistant Director, ICT Business Application and Innovations (one position); Assistant Director, Information Systems Security and Data Protection (one position); Assistant Director, Customer Experience (one position); Assistant Director, Legal Services (one position); Assistant Director, Research and Planning (one position); Assistant Director, Internal Audit (one position); and Assistant Director.

Advertised roles also include Management Accounting (one position); Assistant Director, External Resource Mobilization and Products Development (one position); Principal Officer, Legal Services (one position); Principal Customer Experience Officer, Digital and Creative Services (one position); Senior Customer Experience Officer, Digital and Creative Services (one position); Internal Audit Officer 1 (one position); Driver II (two positions); and Assistant Customer Experience Officer (11 positions).





How to apply

Interested applicants are required to submit a job application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), certified copies of academic and professional certificates, and relevant testimonials.

Applicants must clearly quote the Title of the position on the cover letter and on the envelope.

All applications should be submitted on or before February 16, 2026 and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Higher Education Loans Board, Anniversary Towers, 19th Floor, P.O. Box 69489 – 00400, Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to hard copy submissions, HELB said soft copies should be sent to the specific email addresses provided for each position.

Applicants are also encouraged to visit the HELB careers portal at https://www.helb.co.ke/career/ for comprehensive details on all the open positions.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present their valid Chapter Six requirements in line with Kenya’s Constitution.

HELB further emphasized that it is an equal opportunity employer, encouraging applications from all qualified individuals, including women, youth, marginalized communities and persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has announced 51 job vacancies, inviting interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

The vacancies include Assistant Director, Supervision (Prudential & Licensing), Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Supervision, Assistant Director, Finance, Assistant Director, Information Communication Technology, Assistant Director, Human Resource Management, Principal Supervision Officer (Prudential & Licensing), Principal Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering), Principal Cybersecurity Officer, Principal Administration Officer, Principal Supply Chain Management Officer and Senior Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering).

Others are Senior Cybersecurity Officer, Senior Legal Officer (Legal Services), Senior Corporate Communication and Public Relations Officer, Senior Customer Care Assistant, Supervision Officer (Prudential), Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering), Conduct Supervision Officer, Cybersecurity Officer, and Legal Officer (Governance and Regulatory Services).

IRA is further seeking to fill the positions of Legal Officer (Legal Services), Corporate Communication and Public Relations Officer, Security Officer, Customer Care Assistant I, Records Assistant I, Customer Care Assistant II, Records Assistant II, and Customer Care Assistant III.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications online by filling in their details in the IRA careers portal: https://www.ira.go.ke/careers/.

The deadline for submitting the applications is Monday, February 16, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

IRA also noted that the applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting clearance certificates from relevant government bodies.

"In accordance with The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Authority will require candidates it will enter into a written contract of service with to comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting mandatory compliance and clearance certificates from the relevant entities," IRA stated.

The authority further warned applicants against canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.