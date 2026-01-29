Editor's Review KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has joined church leaders and faithful across the country in congratulating Bishop Dominic Kimengich following his new appointment.

Bishop Kimengich, who has been serving as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, has been named Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mombasa.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, Moi conveyed his congratulations to Bishop Kimengich, recognising its importance both to the bishop personally and to the wider Catholic community in Kenya.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Rev. Bishop Dominic Kimengich of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, on his appointment as Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mombasa by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," he said.

In his message, Moi reflected on Bishop Kimengich’s years of service, describing him as a dependable spiritual leader whose ministry has had a deep and lasting impact on the faithful under his care.

"Throughout his pastoral ministry, Bishop Kimengich has been a steadfast spiritual shepherd and a pillar of faith to us. His selfless service to Christ and humanity has been truly exemplary," he added.

File image of Gideon Moi

Moi further extended congratulations on behalf of his family, highlighting their pride in the bishop’s elevation and offering prayers as he prepares to take on the new responsibilities.

"On behalf of the entire Moi Family, we congratulate Bishop Kimengich and take great pride in this well-deserved elevation. We continue to keep him in our prayers as he prepares to serve the Church in this new and noble responsibility," he concluded.

This comes months after Pope Leo XIV erected the Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, carving it out of the existing Diocese of Eldoret.

In a statement on Thursday, July 10, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) said the new diocese will fall under the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu.

"The Holy Father Pope Leo XIV has erected the new Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, with territory taken from the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, making it a suffragan of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu (Kenya)," the statement read.

Pope Leo appointed Rt. Rev. John Kiplimo Lelei, the current Auxiliary Bishop of Eldoret, as the bishop of the newly established diocese.

As such, KCCB said the appointment marks Bishop Lelei’s release from the titular See of Mount Numidia.

"At the same time, the Holy Father has appointed Rt. Rev. John Kiplimo Lelei, currently the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, as the First Bishop of the new Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, simultaneously releasing him from the titular See of Mount Numidia,” the statement added.

Lelei was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Eldoret on March 27, 2024, and was consecrated and installed on May 25, 2024.

He was installed as Bishop of Kapsabet on August 30, 2025.