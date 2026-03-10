Editor's Review TVETA has issued a warning over the rising number of training institutions issuing certificates that are not recognized in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the authority said it has observed an increase in institutions awarding what it termed as 'internal certificates' without the legal mandate to assess or grant nationally recognized qualifications.

TVETA said that no training programme can be offered by an institution without prior approval from the authority.

It further noted that any academic award or qualification issued by institutions that are not accredited, registered, and licensed under the law will not be recognized in Kenya.

The regulator noted that recognized certificates in the country can only be issued by recognized Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs) that have been granted legal authority.

According to the authority, a Qualification Awarding Body must be legally established or expressly authorized to conduct assessments and award nationally recognized certificates in compliance with the Kenya National Qualifications Framework.

TVETA also clarified that no private TVET institution has been accredited as a Qualification Awarding Body with the legal mandate to assess and award recognized certificates or qualifications.

"For an academic certificate to be recognized, the institution awarding it must have the legal mandate, the training programme must be approved by the regulator, and the certificate holder must have met the minimum entry requirements for that qualification," the authority said.

It warned that certificates issued by institutions without the legal mandate are considered internal certificates and are not recognized for employment, career progression, education advancement, licensing, or any official validation in Kenya.

The authority urged members of the public, including trainees, parents, guardians, and employers, to exercise due diligence and remain vigilant against institutions that claim to issue certificates without a clear legal basis.

Prospective students have been encouraged to verify the accreditation status of institutions and awarding bodies before enrolling in training programs or paying any certification-related fees.

The authority warned that institutions found misrepresenting their legal status or issuing certificates without authorization will face regulatory and legal action.

This comes barely a day after the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) issued a warning to prospective students over the circulation of fraudulent admission information on social media.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, the institution said an image circulating online claiming to show KMTC admission details is fake and misleading.

According to the college, fraudsters are using the fake document together with unofficial WhatsApp numbers to trick applicants into sending money in exchange for purported admission letters.

KMTC noted that it does not process admissions through WhatsApp, Gmail, or any unofficial communication channels.

The college urged applicants to remain vigilant and rely only on official government systems when applying or making payments related to admissions.

KMTC clarified that all applications must be submitted through the official portal managed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

The college noted that the application window for the March 2026 intake will close on March 13, 2026.

Prospective students are required to log into the KUCCPS student portal to submit their applications.

Those experiencing difficulties with the process have been advised to visit any KMTC campus across the country where staff are available to provide assistance.