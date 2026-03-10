Editor's Review Kenya Met has forecast a general reduction in rainfall across many parts of the country in its weather outlook covering the period between March 10 and March 16.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast a general reduction in rainfall across many parts of the country in its weather outlook covering the period between Tuesday, March 10, and Monday, March 16.

In an update on Monday, March 9, the department said rainfall will become less intense in several regions, although some parts will continue receiving occasional rains.

According to the agency, rainfall activity will decline in both spatial coverage and intensity across many areas of the country during the week under review.

"Rainfall is expected to reduce in spatial coverage and intensity across several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is likely to continue over several areas in the southern parts of the country," the statement read.

Despite the expected reduction, the department warned that some regions could still experience isolated heavy rainfall during the forecast period.

The agency said residents in parts of western and central Kenya, as well as areas around the Rift Valley and coastal belt, should remain alert for heavy downpours.

"Despite the general reduction, isolated heavy rainfall events may still occur in parts of Western Kenya, Central Highlands (including Nairobi), Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands and the South Coast," the statement added.

The forecast also highlighted varying temperature conditions across the country, with higher daytime temperatures expected in several regions.

"Daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in several areas, including the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, cooler conditions are expected at night in highland regions and areas near major mountains.

The department noted that night-time temperatures could fall to notably low levels in some areas, particularly in the central highlands and parts of the Rift Valley.

"Night-time temperatures below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and areas around Mt. Kilimanjaro," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the temporary closure of the main airstrip at Amboseli National Park after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area.

In a statement earlier Monday, KWS explained that the situation was caused by persistent rains that have affected parts of the park and surrounding areas.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to notify all visitors, tour operators, and airlines operating flights to Amboseli National Park that the Main Amboseli Airstrip is currently flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the area," the statement read.

KWS clarified that the flooding has forced a temporary halt to flight activities at the airstrip as safety assessments continue.

"As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve, and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off," the statement added.

To ensure visitors can still access the popular wildlife destination, KWS has directed airlines and pilots to use an alternative landing site located near the park.

"In the meantime, all airlines and pilots are advised to use the nearby Tawi Airstrip as the alternative landing airstrip. The airstrip is conveniently located approximately 5 Kilometers from Kimana Gate, providing continued access to the park for visitors," the statement further read.

KWS noted that it is actively monitoring weather conditions and the status of the flooded airstrip, promising to issue updates on any developments.

"Kenya Wildlife Service is closely monitoring the situation, and we will continue to provide timely updates regarding the status of the airstrip and prevailing weather conditions," the statement concluded.