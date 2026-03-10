Editor's Review The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced 217 job openings.

In an advert on Tuesday, March 10, the ODPP invited applications from suitably qualified candidates.

“Pursuant to Section 13 (2) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act No. 2 of 2013, the Office shall have power to appoint, control, and supervise its staff in a manner and for such purposes as may be necessary for the promotion of the purpose and the object for which the Office is established.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the under-listed vacancies,” read part of the notice.

The available slots in the ODPP include: Prosecution Counsel (140), Accountant (5), Supply Chain Management Officer (4), Research Officer (5) and Audit Officer (2).

Other vacancies are: Information Communication Technology Officer (5), Public Affairs & Corporate Communication Officer (5), Clerical Officer (25) and Office Assistant III (26).

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications online through the ODPP website www.odpp.go.ke careers page.

Alternatively, applicants can submit their applications through https://jobs.prosecutions.go.ke/

“Applications should reach the Office on or before 30th March, 2026 by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time),” the notice read.

The office also urged persons with disabilities, intersex individuals, and those from marginalized and minority communities to apply for the positions.

Further, the ODPP said shortlisted candidates will be required to produce originals of their National Identification Card, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts during the interviews.

The advert comes months after the ODPP announced 19 job opportunities for Kenyans.

The vacancies included Secretary, Prosecution Services, Assistant Director of Human Resource Development, Assistant Director of Human Resource Management, and Principal Human Resource Management Officer.

Others were: Principal Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer, Administration Officer I, Prosecution Counsel II, Research Officer II, Personal Secretary II, Clerical Officer II, and Prosecution Clerk IV.