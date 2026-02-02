Editor's Review "As I said, I am not going to Wamunyoro, because I cannot see how that is going to assist the Kirinyaga people."

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru, on Monday, February 2, has responded to claims by ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that she failed to protect Mwea farmers from rice importers.

This came after Gachagua claimed that the farmers had nowhere to sell their produce as the market had been flooded by market allegedly imported by President William Ruto and his allies.

Waiguru, through a statement made on social media, denounced the allegations and confirmed that the government had bought all the rice from farmers.

"The National Government has already taken up all rice in our stores, securing our farmers’ incomes. These sorts of interventions are what true leaders engage in; the rest we leave to activists," she wrote.

The governor added that the rice cultivators would benefit from the construction of a dam in Mwea.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Governor Anne Waiguru and MCAs from Kirinyaga County

Waiguru further addressed claims that she and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Kirinyaga had absconded from their duty to the people and resorted to singing praises for President Ruto.

She stated that the collaboration between the county and national government has benefited the people of Kirinyaga.

"Come and see just a few of our achievements: Kagio Town feeder roads, the ongoing construction of the Kagumo–Mununga–Kiamaina–Gathuthuma–Kianjagi Road, PI–Murinduko–Kiumbu–Kiandegwa Road (55km) and 11 additional markets," the statement read in part.

The county boss boasted that under her leadership, coffee farmers in Kirinyaga enjoy the highest payout for their berries - Ksh148 per kilogramme.

Gachagua had also claimed that one of the MCAs had already decamped to his Democracy for the Citizens Party, while the rest were stuck with Ruto and would not win re-election.

Waiguru responded by stating that she would rather stick with the side that works and delivers its mandate and that her work would speak on her behalf.

"Voters will vote based on performance. I am not going to Wamunyoro, because I cannot see how that is going to assist the Kirinyaga people. We will go where our people benefit. That is what leadership demands," the governor reiterated.